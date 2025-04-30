Organisers Commend Badagry Multistream Seminar Fallout

Share

The organisers of the Multistream Empowerment and Wellness Summit are very happy about the success of the event which held at the Theatre Hall in Badagry.

Team Leader and Business Adviser of Multistream for the April 26 event, Shamseedeen Salami, said he was happy particularly with the quality and volume of attendees.

The people of Badagry also came out in large numbers for the seminar which had in attendance various leaders of Multistream products, especially marketers of Jinja.

“The Mega rally we embarked on for two days before the event worked like magic. Many people came out and some lucky ones among the Badagry stakeholders were empowered.

“We are also excited that many professionals including nurses and doctors were at the event to endorse our product, Jinja. The wellness seminar was a big boost and very educative,” Salami said.

Share