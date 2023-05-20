Organisers Announce New Dates For Naija Super 8

Flykite Productions, organisers of Naija Super 8, have announced new dates on which the two-stage inaugural edition of the football competition will be held. The announcement was made in a statement issued by Fly- kite Productions on Thursday. According to the statement, the zonal-play offs, initially scheduled to be held from 1-3 June at Eket Township stadium, will now be held at the same venue from 23-25 June. The statement gave the new dates for the tournament proper at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos as 7-16 July.

Flykite Production explained that the date shifts were inevitable because of the unexpected extension of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season. “The need to find new dates became necessary after the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), which licensed Naija Super 8, communicated to us that the ongoing football season faces inevitable extension. “We are most grateful for the timely communication, which has afforded us the time to shop for and find new dates on which both stages of the competition will be held.

We appreciate the difficulty the unplanned extension of the league season must have imposed on the NFF,” Flykite Productions said in the statement. Relatedly, the voting process for the competition, managed by Deloitte, ended on 16 May. The outcomes are being expected and they will determine the 12 teams that will participate in the zonal playoffs. According to the tournament’s eligibility format, two teams with the highest numbers of public votes in each of the country’s six geo-political zones, will qualify for the play-offs, which will see each zonal pairing go head-to-head in a single elimination match to determine which goes into the finals in Lagos. Naija Super 8 is proudly sponsored by DStv, Pepsi, MTN and Moniepoint.