Organisers announce dates for 2023 Lagos Leather Fair

Lagos Leather Fair (LLF), a platform created to showcase leather designers and the potential value of the leather industry in Nigeria and Africa, has announced the launch of the 2023 edition of the Fair. Expectedly, this year’s edition will take place from June 17 to 18, at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos. Speaking on the announcement of LLF2023, the founder of Lagos Leather Fair, Femi Olayebi, said as it celebrates its sixth year, Lagos Leather Fair had consistently maintained its leading position as the driving force behind the realisation of the untapped opportunities in the Nigerian leather ecosystem and Africa as a whole. According to him, for about six years, Lagos Leather Fair has had a significant impact on the Nigerian leather industry, which is the third largest in Africa after South Africa and Ethiopia.

On the theme: “Staying Ahead: Creativity, Collaboration, Commitment,” Olayebi explained that this year’s edition would bring together indigenous brands, emerging and established designers as well as international brands to show- case their products and services to the defined audience. In addition, the founder noted that Lagos Leather Fair 2023 would also be launching the LLF Accelerator Programme — a mentoring design and development programme where six selected leather brands, three in footwear and three in handbags, would grow and strengthen their skills and ac- quire critical knowledge with the help of entrepreneurs who possess the relevant industry experience.

He said: “The annual celebration of Lagos Leather Fair is a proof point of our unflinching commitment towards finding sustainable solutions to scale the African leather industry and ensure that the Made-in- Nigeria Project and Zero-Oil Initiative becomes a reality. “For over five years, we have created an enabling environ- ment for key players to maxi- mise the potential of the leather industry; we are delighted about LLF2023 and look forward to the significant impact it will make in Nigeria and across Africa.”

LLF2023 will feature a series of engaging conversations and master classes where selected speakers will be available to share insights on relevant and key topics that affect the Afri- can leather industry while featuring a well-curated series of workshops for creatives.