Organisations Must Meet Up With Current Trends For Efficient Service Delivery – Prof Arigbabu

…As TASUED Holds Five-Day Workshop For Administrators

Organisations have been urged to do everything possible to meet up with the current trends in management for efficient service delivery.

Digitalisation was then identified as one of the modern administrative trends needed by organisations to ensure efficiency.

The Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Professor Abayomi Arigbabu, stated these in his keynote address at a five-day workshop organised by Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) Consultancy Limited, with the theme; Modern Administrative Trends: Efficient Service Delivery in 21st Century Organizations.”

The workshop holds from Monday 23 to Friday, October 27, 2023, at the campus premises in Ijagun, Ogun State.

Arigbabu stated that “Organisations must embrace current trends such as digitalisation for effectiveness and efficiency. Things have become so automated that it will be difficult to do outdated things. Digitalisation offers a multitude of opportunities to improve service delivery.”

The Registrar of TASUED, Mr. Dapo Oke said in his lecture titled; “Effective, Efficient Service Delivery In Modern Day Organisations,” that being efficient is having the ability and focus to make the best use of available resources in the process of achieving the organisational goals.

Oke stated that this involves using conceptual human and technical skills to avoid wasting time in achieving goals or set targets.

“Effectiveness and efficiency, though are two different ideological concepts, both combined will produce results and success in a given task.

“It is important therefore that a successful administrator must choose both concepts in order to achieve the highest success and optimum results for the organisation.

“To be proficient means to be skilled and to be skillful, being an expert and being adept in best practices,” he said.

He stressed that while effectiveness and efficiency are both important and needed in management functions, it is very important to note that effectiveness is higher in rating than efficiency.

Another speaker at the workshop, a former Registrar of the University of Ibadan, Chief Mojisola Ladipo, spoke on “Emotional Intelligence, Women in Administration and Executive Presence for Effective Human Resource Management.”

Ladipo urged women to be effective in their offices, adding that the world is now being taken over by women and that it is men that are now crying of marginalisation.

She spoke extensively on resilience and drive, compassion and optimism, agility and adaptability as well as sense-making and collaboration. Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Oluwole Banjo, said in his welcome speech delivered on his behalf by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Professor Adekunle Adeogun, as he was unavoidably absent, that the workshop was designed for principals and administrative officers of public, private, and corporate organizations.

“I stand before you today with great excitement and anticipation for the knowledge-sharing, learning, and networking that awaits us.

“In this globalized and ever-advancing world, our organizations are constantly evolving.

“The challenges we face grow more complex, and the expectations of our stakeholders continue to rise.”

“To thrive in this dynamic landscape, we must ensure our administrative practices are not only effective but also aligned with the modern trends that drive efficient service delivery in the 21st century,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor stressed that the workshop aimed to further open the horizon and equip the principals and administrative officers with the tools, insights, and skills necessary to navigate the rapidly changing administrative arena.

Professor Banjo noted that the institution gathered distinguished experts, practitioners, and thought leaders who he said would share their valuable experiences, research, and knowledge with the participants.

“Their expertise will enlighten us on the latest administrative trends and best practices that can transform our organizations and enhance service delivery.

“Let me seize this opportunity to appreciate them have accepted to share their valuable time and knowledge with us. In this rapidly changing world, organizations face numerous challenges that require adaptable and efficient administrative practices.

“Our modern society is shifting towards a more interconnected and technologically driven environment.

“It is imperative that we re-equip our administrators and principals with the necessary skills and knowledge to navigate through the complexities of the 21st century. This shift demands that administrative officers stay abreast of the latest trends in managing organizations,” he said.

He emphasised that the quality of service provided to our customers, clients, and stakeholders is a measure of an organisation’s commitment and professionalism.

According to him, as administrative officers, it falls on their shoulders to ensure that their teams understand the importance of efficient service delivery and that they possess the necessary skills to meet the expectations of the 21st century.

He said; “over the next five days, we will engage in intensive sessions, interactive workshops, and collaborative discussions.

“These activities will provide an opportunity for deep learning, allowing us to explore innovative ideas, challenge existing norms, and find creative solutions to the challenges we face. Together, we will examine case studies, leverage the power of data and technology, and explore the role of effective leadership in achieving efficient service delivery.

“We must also recognize the importance of networking and building connections during this workshop.

“The opportunity to interact with professionals from different sectors and backgrounds is invaluable. The relationships we forge here can lead to fruitful collaborations, knowledge exchange, and support in our common pursuit of improving organizational performance and service delivery.”