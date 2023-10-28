Organisations must meet up with current trends for efficient service delivery –Arigbabu

Organisations have been urged to do everything possible to meet up with the current trends in management for efficient service delivery. Digitalisation was then identified as one of the modern administrative trends needed by organisations to ensure efficiency. The Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Professor Abayomi Arigbabu, stated these in his keynote address at a five-day workshop organised by Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) Consultancy Limited.

The theme of the workshop, which held from Monday 23 to Friday October 27, 2023 at the campus premises in Ijagun, Ogun State, is; “Modern Administrative Trends: Efficient Service Delivery in 21st Century Organizations.” Arigbabu stated that “organisations must embrace current trends such as digitalisation for effectiveness and efficiency. Things have become automated that it will be difficult to do outdated things. Digitalisation offers a multitude of opportunities to improve service delivery.”

The Registrar of TASUED, Mr. Dapo Oke said in his lecture titled; “Effective, Efficient Service Delivery In Modern Day Organisations,” that being efficient is having the ability and focus to make the best use of available resources in the process of achieving the organisational goals . Oke stated that this involves using conceptual human and technical skills to avoid wasting times in achieving the goals or set targets. “Effectiveness and efficiency, though are two different ideological concepts, both combined will produce result and success in a given task.

“It is important therefore that a successful administrator must choose both concepts in order to achieve highest success and optimum results for the organisation. “To be proficient means to be skilled and to be skilful, being an expert and being adept in best practices,” he said. He stressed that while effectiveness and efficiency are both important and needed in management functions, it is very important to note that effectiveness is higher in rating than than efficiency.

Another speaker at the workshop, a former Registrar of the University of Ibadan, Chief Mojisola Ladipo, spoke on “Emotional Intelligence, Women in Administration and Executive Presence for Effective Human Resource Management.” Ladipo urged women to be effective in their offices, adding that the world is now being taken over by women and that it is men that are now crying of marginalisation.

She spoke extensively on resilience and drive, compassion and optimism, agility and adaptability as well as sense making and collaboration. Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Oluwole Banjo, said in his welcome speech delivered on his behalf by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Professor Adekunle Adeogun, that the workshop was designed for principals and administrative officers of public, private, and corporate organizations.

“I stand before you today with great excitement and anticipation for the knowledge-sharing, learning, and net- working that awaits us. “In this globalized and ever-advancing world, our organizations are constantly evolving. “The challenges we face grow more complex, and the expectations of our stakeholders continue to rise,” he said. The Vice Chancellor stressed that the workshop aimed to further open the horizon and equip the principals and administrative officers with the tools, insights, and skills necessary to navigate the rapidly changing administrative arena.