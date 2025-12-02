Organisation Tasks School Managers On Effective Management, Bullying

…rewards outstanding school alumni associations, professors

A call has gone to school principals and managers to set priority for proper management of their schools by addressing students and schools’ needs, as well as engage in those things that will promote learning, rather than involving in activities that will not enhance effective teaching-learning outcomes.

This was part of the major call to action of this year’s edition of Conference and Fellowship Award of Africa Brands Review, a nongovernmental and profit organisation, whose primary aim is to tell and encourage school managers to manage their schools well. The theme of this year’s conference is: “Managing Schools for Value: The Economics of Talents Management and Education Policy.”

The event, which took place at the Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, brought together key stakeholders in the education system, including government functionaries, school principals and managers, members of old students associations, teachers, students, parents and members of the public.

The conference featured the final of the 2025 Anti-Bullying Debate; Outstanding Alumni Association Award; APCI Fellowship Induction; Outstanding African Professors’ Award; and National Ambassadors of African Brands Review Students Well-being Programme. At the end of the debate in which no fewer than 230 schools across the country competed, Oriwu Model College, Ikorud, Lagos emerged as the Overall winner with N500,000 cash prize; Federal Government College, Port Harcourt came second, receiving N300,000; while Grace College, Gbagada, Lagos came third and went home with N200,000 cash prize.

Speaking at the conference, the Chief Executive Officer of Africa Brands Review, Mr Joseph Ayodele, who lamented that there is lack of adequate teachers in most of Nigerian schools, noted that many schools resorted to community teachers, alumni teachers and PTA teachers, hired by the communities, alumni associations or the parent-teachers associations mostly in the core subject areas to meet the teaching needs of the schools.

Therefore, he appealed to members of alumni associations and old students to rise up to support their alma mater by addressing their pressing needs through donation of building facilities, and infrastructure, as well as providing mentorship to the students in order to sustain the value and vision of the schools.

Ayodele, however, stated that part of focus of Africa Brands Review is to midwife positive change in the nation’s education system, interrogate and challenge policies, saying the organisation advocated for yearly signing of performance bonds by every teacher, which should be tied to maintaining or surpassing the average learning outcomes.

On bullying in schools, the CEO, who said though incidents of bullying has reduced in our schools, noted that bullying policy, childcare policy have been initiated in some schools to address the issue of bullying. “Our programmes are midwifed by research in order for us to address the gaps.

We have consistently organise training for principals, schools, students on bullying,” he explained, stressing that it would only take a secure place for effective learning to take place. Recalling that the campaign against bullying in schools started in the 2019 conferences to address the menace in Nigerian schools, Ayodele noted that the Africa Brands Review in 2024 also started the National Week of Action Against Bullying.

He said: “After every workshop we instructed participants to go back to organise a week of action in their schools, but this has not been done religiously as expected.

When we started the National Week of Action Against Bullying many school managers participated, but the performance this year has quadrupled with multiplier effects. “For the first time, we introduced debate among school children as competition for schools and colleges in the area of bullying.

“This year, we looked at the area of Bullying Attachment Theory, which is the care a child gets at home which affects or determines his or her relationship development with other people. If a child grows from a home where the father and mother have time to care for them, they will have more confidence in themselves outside, but when a child is from a disorganised home, when he or she gets to the society they bully others. “The incident of bullying has really reduced in our schools because of vigorous awareness about bullying, as students can now talk freely about bullying.”