Organisation hails LASU’s best graduating student

For emerging as the Best Graduating Student in the School of Transport & Logistics, Lagos State University (LASU) at the 26th convocation of state university, the Lagos Free Zone has applauded Kabiru Olakunle for his outstanding academic performance. The Lagos Free Zone, a subsidiary of Tolaram, is the promoter and organiser of the Tolaram Science Challenge (TSC), a science-based competition among schools in the Ibeju-Lekki axis of Lagos State in which Olakunle was one of the participants of the 2016 and 2017 editions of the competition.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Lagos Free Zone, Dinesh Rathi, who gave the commendation, described Olakunle’s emergence as the best graduating student in his department as a testimonial to the impact of the Tolaram Science Challenge in the advancement of education in the axis.

While describing Olakunle as a worthy ambassador of the Tolaram Science Challenge, which is part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives of the organisation targeted at developing and promoting the interest of the students of the local communities in science-based subjects, Rathi noted that his (Olakunle) story would go a long way in inspiring other students to aim for the best.

“It is with great honour that we received the news that one of the former participants of the Tolaram Science Challenge emerged as the Best Graduating Student in his department at the recent convocation of Lagos State University. We are extremely proud of him and are further encouraged by his achievements to do more,” he said.

He explained that Olakunle’s trajectory is a shining example of encouragement for students in local communities as enabled and promoted by the Tolaram Science Challenge programme, even as the CEO disclosed that during his secondary school days, Olakunle received nominations to represent Magbon-Alade Senior Grammar School at the Tolaram Science Challenge in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

“We are proud of our humble contributions in advancing Olakunle’s aspirations, and we are deeply excited about what the future holds for him, and wish him the best in scaling new heights with each of his endeavours,” Rathi added. He, however, noted that the 7th edition of the Challenge competition had already kicked off on July 7, 2023, among the secondary schools in the axis, and restated the company’s commitment to influence several exceptional talents like Olakunle in the area.