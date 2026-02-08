The Kwara State Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has been commended on the appointment of Mrs. Awolola Felicia Olabisi as the Acting Rector of the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin.

The commendation was contained in a statement jointly issued by the National President of Omo Ibile Igbomina, Sir Bisi Fakayode and the National Publicity Secretary, Barr. Bisi Adedayo.

The umbrella body of all Igbomina people at home and in the Diaspora lauded the Governor for putting a round peg in a round hole, maintaining that the new appointee is a seasoned academic and administrator.

“The appointment of Dr. (Mrs.) Awolola Felicia Olabisi, by Governor AbdulRazaq, is highly commendable. The Governor has exhibited a high sense of responsibility in appointing a seasoned academic and administrator to head the State Polytechnic in an acting capacity.

“We do not doubt our minds that Governor AbdulRazaq has put a round peg in a round hole by this well-deserved appointment by Dr. (Mrs.) Awolola.

We appeal to the state government to consider confirmation of this appointment in the near future,” the statement stressed.