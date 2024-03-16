Organisation Celebrates Beauty, Skincare and Wellness

The Hello Perfect Abuja Beauty Brunch, hosted by Elizabeth Osho, Founder of SoMe Solutions, was a phenomenal affair, graced by top influencers and industry players such as Miss Ima, The Kama Twins, Sakan D. Philip, Alma Ngur, Arafa Ukonga, Jeffery Okpaleke owner of Beard and Butter, Itodo Abbah and many more. Welcoming remarks by a member of the Hello Perfect team highlights the organization’s commitment to empowering individuals to look and feel their best.

The visionary behind Hello Perfect, Onyeka Michael Ugwu, captivated the audience. Sharing her personal journey and the inspiring story behind the Hello Perfect brand, He illuminated the atmosphere with her passion and dedication to redefining beauty standards.

The first panel session, titled “Beauty Redefined: Motherhood,” delved into the profound influence of motherhood on perceptions of beauty and wellness. The panelists shared candid insights and personal lessons, addressing societal pressures and offering invaluable insight for balancing self-care amidst the demands of motherhood.

“Motherhood is about recognizing the profound beauty in the imperfect, the messy, and the raw moments. It’s in these moments of authenticity that we find our truest selves and redefine the very essence of beauty.” Following an engaging icebreaker activity that lightened up the room, the event continued with the second-panel session, “Perfect Wellness: The Connection Between Beauty and Well-Being.