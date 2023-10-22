Organic African Ingredients To Grow, Strengthen Hairs

African entrepreneurs in the beauty sector have continued to explore new ingredients that can help the natural hair texture of black women. It was on this note that, Africa Celebrates is honoured to welcome Design Essentials on board as its 2023 official hair partner. Design Essentials is an African Diaspora hair brand specially formulated for black hair world-wide.

They will be flying five top hair stylists from their London location to style the hair of the over 60 top African models that will be strutting the runway of Africa Fashion Reception Gala & Awards Night of Africa Celebrates in Addis Ababa. McBride Research Labs just created a range of products to suit the unique hair growth and strengthening needs of wavy, curly and tightly coiled hair, and introduced their Design Essentials® African Chebe Growth Collection.

Made with naturally sourced ingredients from Chad in Africa, it is specifically designed to nourish, revitalize and strengthen the hair. For centuries, women in Chad have ac- credited the strengthening properties of Chébé Powder as the secret to attaining waist length hair. They have graciously shared their tradition with McBride Research Labs., helping them create this range of products for natural hair, that helps combat key inhibitors of growth.

In addition to Chébé, the range includes other ingredients with an organic mixture of cherry seeds, cloves, lavender crotons, stone scent and resin tree sap, ground into a fine brown powder to nutrify and strengthen the hairs. Speaking about their organic ingredients infused in the hair products, CEO of McBride Research Laboratories Inc, Cornell McBride Jr. said: “We are thrilled to introduce the Design Essentials Chebe range to our customers.

We have worked tirelessly to create a product that is not only effective but also safe and natural for our customers to use. The Design Essentials Chebe range is the result of our dedication to delivering quality hair care products that make a difference,” he said. Design Essentials has a Social Responsibility to the communities they source their ingredients from, and proudly support them by sourcing the ingredients for the Chébé Collection Fair Trade from African exporters, and donate proceeds from every bottle sold directly back to those communities.

The Collection includes Chébe Herbal Pre-Wash Intense Repair Masque, Anti- Breakage Moisture Retention Shampoo, Anti-Breakage Moisturizing Leave-In Conditioner, Braid & Twist-Out Styling Crème, Strengthening & Moisturizing Styling Mousse.