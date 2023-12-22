Organ Harvesting: Kidney Sellers, Buyers’ll Face the Law –FG

The Federal Government has assured that medical practitioners and others involved in kidney trafficking will face the full wrath of the law. The Director, Media and Public Relations, Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Ms Patricia Deworit- she, gave the assurance in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja. According to her, the assurance is in reaction to a media report on kidney trafficking in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

She said: “The ministry condemns in totality such barbaric inhuman criminal practice of kidney trafficking revealed in the said report. “We acknowledge the pain of those affected and wish to let the public know that the National Health Act (NHA) 2014 sections 51- 56 prohibit such illegality. “Persons who contravene or fail to comply with the provisions of the sections commit an offence and are liable on conviction or a fine of N1 million or imprisonment of not less than two years or both.

“It is pertinent to note that both the sellers and buyers of this illegal trade, as well as the medical practitioners and facilities where this criminal act is being performed, will face the full wrath of the law.” She, however, said the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) was looking into allegations levelled against medical practitioners engaged in such activities.

Deworitshe added that donation of kidneys should be on informed consent of the donor, done based on medical advice with privileged information about the process to save lives. She reiterated that: “While the Federal Ministry of Health remains committed to improving regulatory standards and practices to enhance effective and efficient healthcare system in line with the renewed hope agenda, the public is hereby advised not to engage in such illegal practice.

“The public should contact the Federal Ministry of Health on 08033228978 for any information that can lead to arrest of such perpetrators.”