Organ Harvesting: Grief as boy with missing intestine dies

Grief, sadness and emotional trauma yesterday enveloped the family of the 12-year-old boy, Adebola Akin-Bright, after he died following a prolonged battle with a missing intestine. New Telegraph learnt that the boy died despite Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s assurances of taking up his medical bill after visiting him barely three weeks ago at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja.

Prior to this, the Lagos State House of Assembly had said anyone that was found culpable in the case of the missing intestine of Adebola would be prosecuted in due course. Speaking with journalists during the visit of members of the Ad-hoc Committee of the House to the boy at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, yesterday, its Chairman, Hon. Noheem Adams, said the report of the Committee would soon be made public. He added that some shocking discoveries were made in the course of its investigations.

He stated: “We came to LASUTH on the directives of the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, to see the health status of Adebola Akin-Bright. “We want to thank Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu because we heard that he has been calling to know the status of the boy, apart from providing money for his care. “A committee was set up by the Assembly to investigate the incident as the mother alleged that the intestine was missing. We made some shocking discoveries in the course of our investigation, but we will note make these known until we complete investigations. “We also discovered some unusual things in the process; we will make them public for the whole world to see when we complete our investigations.”