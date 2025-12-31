ORF Reaffirms Commitment To Accountability, Development

The Ondo Redemption Front (ORF) has recapped its activities for the outgoing year, highlighting its sustained advocacy for accountability, transparent governance, and people-centred development in Ondo State.

At her December State of the State address delivered in Lagos by the Chairman of the group, Comrade Ayodeji Ologun, PhD, the Co-Chairman, Comrade Mogbojuri Kayode, Esq., and the secretary Adedotun Ajulo Esq., the civic organisation said the year under review was marked by consistent engagement with governance issues through its widely known State of the State monthly press conferences.

According to the statement, the ORF’s monthly State of the State briefings served as a structured platform for assessing government policies, public finance management, service delivery, and the overall performance of state institutions. The group noted that these engagements were driven by facts, research, and civic responsibility, rather than political sentiment or personal interest.

The ORF stated that throughout the year, it maintained a principled balance by acknowledging areas of progress while also drawing attention to lapses, inconsistencies, and governance gaps where necessary. It stressed that its interventions were guided by the belief that accountability strengthens democracy and that constructive criticism is essential for responsive governance.

Beyond its press engagements, the group said it remained committed to serving as a reasoning voice for the people of Ondo State, amplifying public concerns and reinforcing the idea that public office is a trust that must be exercised in the interest of the citizens.

The organisation added that its advocacy was anchored on the long-term development of the state and the protection of democratic values.

The group further reaffirmed the ORF’s commitment to the development of Ondo State, noting that its vision remains a state governed with transparency, competence, inclusiveness, and empathy, where public resources are judiciously managed and policies are evaluated based on their impact on the lives of the people.

The group commended the people of Ondo State for their resilience, civic consciousness, and continued commitment to democratic engagement despite prevailing economic and social challenges. It noted that the perseverance and participation of citizens remain a source of encouragement for sustained advocacy.

Extending goodwill messages for the festive season, the Ondo Redemption Front conveyed warm greetings to the people of the State, wishing them peace, renewed hope, and a prosperous year ahead.

The statement concluded that Ondo Redemption Front is worried and concerned that the present administration in Ondo State, having spent two years in office, has not been able to commission any project despite the huge resources at its disposal, thus the government of Ondo must, in the coming year must rise above lip service to commissioning of landmark projects.

Looking into the new year, the ORF assured that it would remain vigilant, independent, and principled in its operations. The group pledged to intensify its advocacy for transparency, accountability, good governance, and people-oriented policies, while continuing to engage government constructively and speak truth to power without fear or favour.

The statement concluded that in the coming year, the Ondo Redemption Front will remain steadfast as a watchdog of public interest, a platform for civic engagement, and a voice of reason, committed to justice, equity, and the sustainable development of Ondo State.