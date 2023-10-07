Orezi Set to Drop New EP, Mr. Raggamofin

Fast-rising Nigerian pop star, Esegine Allen, popularly known as Orezi, would be surprising his listeners and lovers of music with the latest release of a new EP, Mr. Raggamofin slated for October 18th.

Orezi’s fans had been awaiting a new drop and more extensive project from him. With it being so close to the end of the year, it didn’t look like his fans would get a new body of work from the artist soon.

Meanwhile, he proved otherwise when we spoke with him recently and he shared a hint concern- ing the new project. According to him, he acknowledged being silent for a while now and that he is ready to take Afrobeat to the next level, noting that without him, Afrobeat is not worth listening to.

“The lion cannot miss its hunt. On my shoulder, I will carry the afrobeat to the next level and I will dominate. The difference is simply because I am different and don’t follow rules. Rules are for regular artistes,” he said. He dropped a tease on his official Instagram page to give a hint about the new hit.