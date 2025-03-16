Orevoghene: Pushed by fame to dress better

Share

One of Nigeria’s Comedians, Akuidolo Orevoghene, fondly referred to as Forever is well recognised for his jokes that bothers on family lifestyle and marriages.

Forever is regarded as one of the intelligent Comedians in the Nigerian entertainment industry for his innovative way of presenting jokes.

His skill on stage has also brought him fame.

Good looks and choice of clothes are also part of the unique qualities Forever is loved for.

The comedian, who once admitted that his fashion and style are just to score pass mark, now admits that the fame that comes with being a successful comedian is gradually making him dress to impress.

The father of two’s personal style is usually calm and reserved and that has informed his dress sense for a long time. But recently, due to kind of job he does as a comedian, actor, writer, etc, “My dress sense is gradually changing.”

“Before now, I dress to just pass mark but I am gradually changing it to dressing to impress because I know people want to see me, ” he said.

Forever admitted that he is not crazy about fashion but looking good is of utmost priority. “Like they say “looking good is good business”. I have to look good not just because of my work but also because looking good helps to boost your self confidence, morale and esteem. So looking good is very important to me.”

Three piece suit for formal events, laid-back casuals with jeans, tshirts and smart casual on the days he feels the need to carry the culture.

For his photoshoots, he sometimes goes for comical looks to represent his career journey. He is one of the glam dudes to look out for in the entertainment industry.

