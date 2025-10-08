Oretimehin Partners British Council To Train Music Teachers

He is the CEO of Kabiyesi Studios, and a key figure in the Nigerian musical theatre space. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, he talks about his experience, his passion for music, ‘The Enchanted Concert’, which he was the music arranger, and challenges. He also shares his thoughts on Nigeria at 65, among other issues.

As part of his efforts at stimulating interest in music education, celebrated Nigerian musician, music director and arranger, composer, and vocal coach, Kehinde Oretimehin, popularly known as Kabiyisi, partnered with the British Council to host a workshop aimed at raising the standard of music education and building the identity of music teachers in Nigeria.

Tagged “The Music Teacher’s Identity,” the workshop, held recently at British Council in Ikoyi, Lagos, brought together music teachers from various schools across the state. It featured panel discussions, hands-on training, and networking opportunities designed to equip teachers with new skills and perspectives.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the initiative, Oretimehin said his experience from his travels abroad exposed him to several music programmes, such as workshops, which he finds lacking in Nigeria. “I decided to start small by bringing my friends, who are also music teachers, together to create something similar here,” said the prolific composer with over 500 songs to his credit.

The workshop facilitators include, Korede Omopeloye, Temi Holloway, Raphael Francis, Ezekiel Oguntade, and Kayode Oguntade, who all led participants through different aspects of music education. One of the panelists and founder of the Vesta Foundation, Rosalyn Aninyei Vesta, said: “Unless music teachers know why they are teaching, what drives them, and how they can serve society through music, they will struggle to make an impact on children.”

She also stressed the need for collaboration among creatives, noting that musicians and educators make stronger impact when they work together. “When we collaborate, our voices are louder.

Kehinde has already pulled us together, and we want to make this a regular effort,” Vesta said. She noted the difference between music as entertainment and music as art and culture, stressing that while entertainment is necessary, it must not overshadow the cultural and legacy-building aspects of music.