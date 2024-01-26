Orelope-Adefulire: FG’s Committed to Prioritizing Interventions to Address Multidimensional Poverty

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SSAP- SDGs), Princess Adejoke Orelope- Adefulire, has said that the Federal Government was committed to prioritizing interventions to address multidimensional poverty in the country. Orelope-Adefulire said this while handing over a state-of-the-art 100-Bed Mother and Child Hospital to the Kebbi State Government for the use of the community and other communities within the catchment areas.

The hospital, commissioned by the Governor of Kebbi State, Comrade Dr. Nasri Idris, was one of over 40 units of 100-Bed Mother and Child Hospitals constructed and fully equipped across the country by OSSAP-SDGs. The SSAP-SDGs said: “Based on President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, we are committed to prioritising key interventions with multiplier effects on multidimensional poverty, such as basic health- care, vocational skills development, and education provisioning.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic challenging our healthcare system, strategic interventions, such as the Mother and Child Centre, have become imperative. Indeed, the primary and secondary effects of the COVID-19 pandemic could reverse decades of human development gains and undermine the achievement of the SDGs unless immediate action is taken and sustained.” This, she said, underscored the construction and equipping of numerous healthcare facilities spread across the country.

Orelope-Adefulire stated that the hospital was built and equipped to international standards. She added that, like others built across the country, the facility was fully equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment. In his remarks, Governor Idris thanked the President for his un- wavering commitment to improving the health sector, adding that the project would help in reducing child and maternal mortality as well as improve maternal health within the state and, by extension, the neighbouring Benin Republic.