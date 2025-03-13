Oredo Workers Protest Against Lawsuit By Suspended Chairman

Share

Workers of the Oredo Local Government Area council on Thursday trooped out in their numbers to protest the law suit instituted against them by the suspended OredoLG Council Chairman, Dr Tom Obaseki.

The workers, who dressed in black and black, were at the Edo State High Court, Benin City, the venue of a lawsuit marked B/25/2025 between Tom Obaseki and Patricia Abimbola as claimants and Precious Adoyogie and seven others as defendants.

The enraged workers said, “As civil servants should not be part of the lawsuit, maintaining that the suit is a distraction to Oredo Local Government workers. They advised Dr Tom Obaseki to leave them alone in his matter and face those who suspended him.

Speaking, the chairman of National Union of Local Government Employees, Oredo Local Government Council, Comrade John Osabuohien said the workers were in court because, they were added to the suit by the embattled local government council chairman, Tom Obaseki, he advised the suspended council chairman to face those who suspended him and allow workers do their works.

“The suspended local government chairman of Oredo took us to court, and we were here two weeks ago when the matter began, and again we are here today. Before me is Suit no B/25/ 2025, and the case is between Tom Obaseki and Patricia Abimbola Ero as claimants versus Precious Adoyogie( Clerk of the Local Government Area ) and Seven Others, including Oredo Local Government Council. What makes Oredo Local Government Council? Is it the building? No, it is the workers.

“That is why workers are here today; again, workers are happy because before now, workers have been living in intimidation and oppression, that is why we gave the Edo State House of Assembly who helped us to remove him kudos, else we were looking for those that will help us to remove him.

” We engaged him several times to ensure that the rule of civil service was followed, but he did not listen to us. And, in his characteristic manners, he was able to diffuse it on papers and said he was working on it, and he said all the things would be put in place. But he did nothing.

“He said, I said that he was trying to downsize workers and I said so, the evidence are all there. He said I told the world that he opened an Opay Account, his loyals were advising him, again we have our facts and figures, if he continues to push us, we will bring our facts and figures for the world to see.

Also speaking, Mrs Fatima Saliu, Acting Director Oredo Local Government Council, said that the staff was added in the suit by Tom Obaseki and that was the reason the workers were there. She advised the suspended Local Government Council chairman to please face the State House of Assembly, which suspended him, and leave Oredo workers alone.

Calls and messages sent to me at he mobile number of the suspended Oredo Council Chairman, Dr Tom Obaseki, were not responded to.

