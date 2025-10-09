Oredo LG Chairman Attributes Oba Market Fire To Faulty Solar Panels

The Chairman of Oredo Local Government Area, Engr. Gabriel Iduseri, has attributed the fire outbreak that occurred at the Oba Market in Benin City on Wednesday to a faulty solar panel.

Speaking to journalists after inspecting the scene, Iduseri said only one shop was affected in the incident, adding that the quick response of firefighters and security agencies prevented the fire from spreading to other parts of the market.

“We learnt that a solar panel caused the fire. Henceforth, we are going to stop the installation of solar panels inside the market and also inspect all electrical connections to prevent a recurrence,” the chairman stated.

He assured that the local government would support the affected trader to recover losses and resume business activities, noting that there were no casualties recorded.

“There was not much damage and no lives were lost. The Oredo Local Government was on ground to ensure order and prevent looting,” he added.

The last major fire incident at the Oba Market occurred before the 2020 governorship election in Edo State. Reconstruction work in the affected sections was still ongoing before Wednesday’s fire.

It was also gathered that the affected trader reportedly collapsed upon hearing the news of the fire on Wednesday night.