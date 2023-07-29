Ore Fire: We Were Scooping Fuel When The Explosion Occurred –Survivors

‘We Lost Lives, Businesses In Incident’

Survivors of the fire incident that occurred in Ore in Odigbo Local government area of Ondo State have narrated how they survived the accident that claimed lives and businesses of residents who came to scoop fuel from a tanker that fell into a ditch in the community.

As German philosopher, Georg Hegel, said “the only thing that we learn from history is that we learn nothing from history” and this played out last Sunday when barely a year after several people lost their lives when they came to scoop fuel from a tanker in the same community, the same thing repeated itself when another fuel tanker fell, leaving several people dead and many injured.

The fire incident, according to eyewitnesses was said to have been ignited by a spark from a phone held by one of the persons who were scooping fuel that spilled from tanker. Among the dead were three children and a pregnant woman that brought N100, 000 to buy fuel.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) however said only eight persons died in the fire incident. Giving an eyewitness account, Mr Awalu Saliu said the tanker fell around 4:30 in the evening and people came to scoop oil from the tanker. Saliu said “I heard about it and I rode to the place from the town. Many people were taking fuel.

The rain has stopped. I parked my motorcycle and came down. After some time, we heard something like a boom. The fire started coming. There was another boom and we saw fire coming. Over 100 people scooping fuel directly from the tanker ran away. I also ran. I saw people carrying fuel and being trailed by the fire.

Many people would have died if the fire had started from the tanker but it started where the water flowed to the residence of a woman who was cooking. The woman died instantly. Another eyewitness, Tijani Dieko- la said he met several corpses on the ground after the explosion occurred during the scooping of the oil from the tanker on Sunday evening.

His words “I got here a few minutes after the explosion and met some burnt corpses on the ground but the situation was so tense and nobody could get near the place. It was the next morning that some relatives of the victims were able to get the corpses of the affected people. None of them survived the incident because most of them were burnt beyond recognition.”

Diekola said he met more than 10 dead bodies when he got to the scene of the accident on Monday morning, saying most of the corpses were burnt beyond recognition. His words “This morning I met about 10 burnt dead bodies while those around the tanker could not be recognised. They were packed inside a sack by officials of FRSC.

The tanker driver lost control of the vehicle and entered the ditch around 4:30 pm. The people started trooping to the place of the incident, scooping the fuel until the ugly incident happened around 6 pm. What happened was that the fuel started spilling into a stream in the community while the residents continued to scoop the fuel with buckets and kegs until the explosion occurred.

“Unfortunately, a woman was cooking in her kitchen when the inflammable product on the water caught fire, burning the woman to death while the fire travelled back to the tanker. A pregnant woman crossing the stream with three other minors were caught in the river and burnt beyond recognition.

No one could move to save them. Some other people who were close to the tanker were also badly affected. Their remains were packed this morning.” Another eye witness who gave his name as Cyriacus said they were inside the church when the tanker fell and spilled its contents on the road. He said some persons rushed to scoop fuel despite being warned by their cleric. His said: “We were inside the church when we heard that tanker fell.

The rain was also falling. People were taking fuel when the fire started after a spark from a phone. Three children died and we have counted over 15 bodies. A pregnant woman that wanted to buy the fuel also died. The money was still with her.” Some residents expressed dismay that people could still scoop fuel from a petrol tanker that fell despite the loss of lives of about 30 persons in similar circumstance last year and the report of such incidents in different parts of the country.

The survivors of the crashed tanker were still in pain at the Ore General Hospital receiving treatment and seeking the government’s assistance. While narrating his ordeal, one of the survivors of the explosion, Olajide Caleb explained how it occurred, saying he survived the incident by the whiskers with the grace of God. Caleb also lamented how his business and property were consumed by the inferno as it engulfed his residence.

He said: “We do not know what caused the fire incident, but while I was trying to run out of my residence, I tried as well to rescue my wife and my children out of the burning house, the fire caught and burnt my leg with my thigh. We were in our house, so we didn’t know how it started and how to find solution to put out the fire, the fire burnt my property in the house.

I don’t know the cause of the fire, but I thank God that I managed to escape, I am still in shock over the incident.” A commercial motorcyclist, who gave his name as Saliu narrated that the tanker driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a ditch while its contents spilled into a nearby stream.

His words: “Some people invaded the scene with kegs and buckets to scoop fuel at first and I later joined them to scoop the fuel. All of a sudden, we heard a loud explosion about 200 metres away from the scene of the incident and nobody paid attention to it, because everybody was busy scooping the fuel until the fire got near us.

After some time, the fire moved through the water. There was another loud explosion, and before we knew what was happening, the whole place was in flames. “We ran away from the tanker. We were over 100 scooping the fuel directly from the tanker. I also joined them to run away.

Some people who were trying to run away with their scooped fuel were caught by the fire. Many more people would have died if the fire had started from the tanker, but it started from a house where a woman was said to be cooking. The woman was burnt to death.”