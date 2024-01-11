OrderPaper Unveils Policy Review On 10th National Assembly

OrderPaper, Nigeria’s independent parliamentary monitoring organisation has announced the release of its Quarterly Policy Review (QPR) for Q4, 2023, titled “A Peep into Nigeria’s Tenth National Assembly.”

The comprehensive resource delves into the key legislative developments, policy decisions, and impactful events that have shaped Nigeria’s legislative landscape during the final quarter of 2023 with a specific focus on the 10th National Assembly!

Speaking on the release, Mr. Oke Epia, Founder and Executive Director, OrderPaper Nigeria, recommended the QPR to everyone everywhere.

He said: “We are pleased to present the culmination of our extensive research and analysis on the 10th assembly of Nigeria. This Quarterly Policy Review (QPR) reflects our commitment to fostering informed and productive discourse around the legislature and shaping evidence-based policies for the benefit of citizens whether individual or corporate.

“As Nigeria navigates the dynamic landscape of governance under the nascent President Bola Tinubu administration and the new 10th National Assembly, we have offered this unique knowledge product as our modest contribution to democratic strengthening.

“The didactic contents and deeply insightful perspectives of this work will benefit all stakeholders of the democratic project, including policymakers, business leaders, development partners, civil society leaders, and citizens alike.

Friends of Nigeria at home and abroad, who have interest in the affairs of the country and are desirous of a compact guide to understand and interface with the Legislature and the general policy-making landscape, will find this work an immensely useful companion.”

Key highlights of QPR, Q4 2023.

Below are some key highlights of this QPR: Leadership composition: This work details the composition of the leadership of the tenth National Assembly, from the Senate to the House of Representatives, including the majority and minority caucuses.