OrderPaper Rebrands To Strengthen Parliamentary Monitoring

OrderPaper, Nigeria’s foremost independent parliamentary monitoring organisation and policy think tank has announced a rebranding initiative designed to reinforce its identity and enhance its public perception.

The CEO of Orderpaper, Oke Apiah, who disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday said the transformation reflects OrderPaper’s continued dedication to bridging the gap between parliament, policy, and the public through the strategic use of data and technology to drive civic engagement and improve governance.

He said ‘As part of the rebranding, OrderPaper has unveiled a new logo that captures its brand essence and attributes through a nimble, sleek, and timeless aesthetic.

” The design reflects a tech-forward approach and embodies a commitment to transparency, accountability and excellent service delivery. The updated green colour palette signifies trust, innovation, and the organization’s evolution as an enduring and trusted partner in fostering a transparent and inclusive democracy.

“The new identity has been deliberately crafted to symbolize clarity, objectivity, and accessibility in governance and citizen engagement.

“A significant aspect of the rebranding is the unveiling of a dedicated media arm, now known as Parliament Reports. This platform – www.parliamentreports.com – provides legislative intelligence, policy analysis, data analytics, and comprehensive coverage of Nigeria’s national and state assemblies.

” Parliament Reports reinforces OrderPaper’s commitment to delivering timely and relevant learning and data to support informed decision-making by citizens, as well as private and public entities. A WhatsApp channel has been created to specifically support this renewed focus”.

The CEO notes “Our rebranding is more than a visual update; it represents our renewed commitment to fostering transparency, accountability, and active citizenship.

“We believe that informed citizens are essential for effective governance, and through our innovative approaches, we aim to empower all stakeholders to demand greater accountability and optimal service delivery from their elected representatives in government.”

“To further drive public engagement, OrderPaper has introduced a gap-bridging mechanism whereby citizens can reach their representatives in the National Assembly with their queries and petitions through a specialised feature on our redesigned website called Reach Your Rep.

“Furthermore, we have introduced new dissemination channels to enhance civic participation and inclusion. In this regard, a social community called People’s Parliament has been established on Facebook and WhatsApp”

