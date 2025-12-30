OrderPaper Nigeria To Participate In Elite Global Research Summit

OrderPaper, Nigeria’s foremost parliamentary monitoring organisation and public policy think tank, has been invited to join the Evidence in Governance and Politics (EGAP) research network as an institutional member.

In a formal communication to Oke Epia, OrderPaper’s founder and chief executive, the executive director of EGAP, Daniel Rubenson, said OrderPaper was invited to add value to the outputs of the network through “active exchange with a research and practitioner community” and by contributing to its activities, some of which involve public goods provision and service.”

EGAP is an international network of researchers and practitioners committed to advancing evidence-based approaches to improving governance and political institutions worldwide.

Membership in the network is invitation-only, highly competitive, and designed to foster the active exchange of evidence-driven governance ideas and practices across regions and countries worldwide, from a multidisciplinary approach.

OrderPaper’s membership of the global elite network marks a significant step in the organisation’s growing engagement with global evidencedriven governance communities, specifically, its work at the intersection of legislative accountability, public policy, and democratic governance.