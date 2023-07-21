Order DSS To Free Emefiele, Group Tells Tinubu

A civil society organization, The Truth – Nothing More, Nothing Else, has joined in calling for the immediate release of the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele. The in a communique signed by its Project Coordinator, Alhaji Kanabe Zubairu and Secretary, Prince Moses Ibekwe, said the continued detention clearly runs against his civil rights to be charged to court within 48 hours of arrest.

The group said the charges against Emefiele are not for capital offences, therefore, he should be freed immediately. It said: “We, therefore, call for his release on bail while the trial runs. If the matter is about justice and the rule of law, his continued detention serves no useful purpose. “Notable Nigerian persons and institutions also have argued for the release of Emefiele from detention.

Among them is a former president of the Nigerian Bar Association, Joseph Daudu, SAN. “Daudu made a direct call on President Tinubu to order Emefiele’s release, recounting the president’s days as a human rights activist in the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) fighting the then military government. “In power now, Tinubu cannot afford the display of arbitrariness in government which he had fought in his younger years, Daudu submitted. We agree totally with him. “On its part, the Lawyers for the Defence of Democracy called the charges against Emefiele laughable and an afterthought.”