Ordeal Of A Child Trafficked Into Domestic Servitude (1)

Share

Child labour and child trafficking are issues Lagos State Government has vehemently stood against. Despite the existence of Child Rights Law, a 10-year-old was trafficked and brutalised as a house help, while the perpetrator disappeared into thin air under the watchful eyes of the Lagos State Police Command, JULIANA FRANCIS reports

10-year-old Kosarachi

T he creaking ceiling fan disrupted the silence of the room, which battled tiredly to carry out its chores. In a corner of the room, 10-year-old Kosarachi sat on a seat.

This is an apartment in FESTAC Town, Lagos where the reporter met with the abused victim. She is a lanky child with a sad looking face and a clean shaven head full of scars.

Other scars, crisscrossing her back, are testimonies of how hellish life had been since she became a domestic servant. Indeed, at her age Kosarachi should be struggling alongside her mates to complete her basic education, playing at recreational centres and eating confectionaries.

On this day, she had two bags with her; one contained her food and clothes. She got up quietly from the seat to fold and refold her clothes for the umpteenth time.

She seemed to be nervous. Perhaps she was excited in her timid way; after all, she thought she was going home to reunite with her parents and siblings.

The child preferred to sit silently like she was afraid of being seen or heard. When asked a direct question, she would slowly glance up but refuse to maintain eye contact for long.

One gets to see her eyes; it has often been said that the eyes are the window to the soul. Kosarachi’s eyes are a reflection of sadness, underscoring the state of despondency buried inside her little heart.

At her age, she should be full of mischief, laughter and vivaciousness, but instead, she appears timorous. The reporter tried several times to make her laugh, but she seemed to have forgotten how to. When she eventually tried to smile, it came across as a grimace, unwittingly displaying a chipped tooth.

“What happened to your tooth,” asked the reporter. “My madam punched my mouth with her ringed fingers, there was blood everywhere,” she mumbled.

Kosarachi is an under-aged maid to one Mrs Ifeoma Okoye, residing in the FESTAC area of Lagos. Okoye disappeared into thin air after she was discovered to have repeatedly physically abused Kosarachi, etching a map of wounds on her head and body.

According to sources, Okoye fled to Rivers State and currently planning to flee overseas, where she has relatives. The ordeal of Kosarachi was discovered at the church premises of Christ Holy Church International located in Festac, where Okoye worships.

The church was said to have rescued and given the child medical treatment. Kosarachi would later be handed over to Religious Sisters of Charity, a non-governmental organisation, with an interest in creating awareness concerning human trafficking.

The organisation was represented by Reverend Sister Justina Nelson. Kosarachi was moved from the haven of Religious Sisters of Charity to the Lagos State Police Juvenile Centre (JWC), Alakara, Mushin area of the State.

Outrage

A video, showing her injured and scarred body went viral, causing many child protection organisations in Lagos State to become furious and demanding justice for the child.

Among these organisations are Religious Sisters of Charity, Advocate For Children and Vulnerable Persons Network (ACVPN-comprising several organisations), Justice Development and Peace Centre (JDPC), Rights and Welfare of Traumatised Wives and Youths Initiative (RAWTWAYI), Child Protection Network, National Human Rights Commission, Africa Women Lawyers Association (AWLA) International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency(DSVA), DOHS Cares Foundation, to mention but a few.

On October 29, Kosarachi was moved to the JWC. She erroneously thought she was going to reunite with her mother. She told this reporter that she just wanted to go home and be with her mother and siblings.

When she got to JWC and discovered that she would be staying there for a while before reuniting with her parents, she broke down in tears.

The reporter tried to comfort her, but she continued to cry: “I don’t want to stay here. I don’t want to stay here. I want to go to my mom!” The co-founder of the ACVPN, Mr Ebenezer Omajalile stressed the importance of JWC in situations people like Kosarachi find themselves.

His words: “The Jubilee Welfare Centre (JWC) is a designated transit unit of the Nigeria Police Force. The JWC is very important to the lives of children who are lost and found, sexually abused, physically abused, and neglected children.

“The JWC is the live wire of the Nigeria Police Force, The Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development often go there to pick up these children with an issued Police extract.”

Kosarachi told the reporter that she preferred to stay with Religious Sisters of Charity pending when her mother would come for her.

Twists and turns

However, she may have a long wait ahead of her judging by what is playing out. The case, which was initially that of child physical abuse, has snowballed into child trafficking, child labour, paternity disputes and murder cases.

For an easier understanding of this report, let’s start from the beginning. Our reporter received a petition and would later see the video of Kosarachi sometime in October 2024. She decided to follow up on the case.

About two years ago, Kosarachi was living in Imo State, with her parents and siblings. She was also schooling there. She said she did not know her parent’s full name, but added that her mother is called Uchechi Chikodi, while her father is Mr Chikodi.

One day, her mother’s elder sister, Gift (Aunt to Kosarachi) came to pick Kosara chi up after an intense discussion with her mother.

After the discussion, Gift took Kosarachi and gave her out to Mrs Ifeoma Okoye as a maid. The child was moved from Imo State to Lagos State, where her life of hell began.

Kosarachi explained that Okoye’s children stay overseas, except for one, a female, who lives in Lekki, with their father. Kosarachi lives in FESTAC with Okoye. She said that she does all sorts of domestic chores including laundry, washing plates, and sweeping, among others.

She was not enrolled in school even though Okoye promised Gift and her mother to do so. The little child also complained that Okoye had a penchant for using the heels of her shoes to attack her, leaving several injuries and scars on her head.

Okoye then compelled the child to permanently wear a headgear just to cover the wounds on her head. According to the child, she was placed on a salary, but she never got to receive the money, as the money was sent to her Aunt Gift and her mother.

She picks up the narration: “I thought she was a good person. My mom and Aunt thought so too. I had lived in Owerri in Imo State until I was brought to Lagos State.

My madam would punish me at the slightest provocation. She maltreated me. I suffered so much in her hands. “My daily routine is to clean the house, and then she would ask me to clean it again. After cleaning the windows, she will ask me to clean them all over again.

If I finish washing plates, she will ask me to wash them again. “After arranging her clothes, she will scatter her wardrobe and then ask me to arrange the clothes again.

Her attitude towards me made me cry, and whenever I cried, she would get angry and hit me on the head with the heel of her shoes. I lived with her for two years.

“She has four children, who are older than me, her children are in London. I live alone with her. She did not put me in school even though she promised my mom and aunt that she would.

“She gives me food once a day. She doesn’t take me to the hospital, she doesn’t treat me when I am sick. Sometimes she would complain that her children were under spiritual attack and she would beat me, saying that I was attacking them in London.”

Relevant Laws

Under the purview of the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Lagos State Child Rights Law, Okoye has breached many provisions of the law. Similarly, Mrs Chikodi and Gift have also breached the laws.

The Child Rights Law Section 10 states: “Every child is entitled to respect the dignity of his person, and accordingly, no child shall be (a) subjected to physical, mental or emotional injury, abuse, neglect or maltreatment, including sexual abuse; (b) subjected to torture, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment; (c) subjected to attacks upon his honour or reputation; or (d) held in slavery or servitude, while in the care of a parent, legal guardian or school authority or any other person having authority for the care of the child.”

Section 14 of the CRA further says that every child has the right to free, compulsory and universal basic education and every parent or guardian shall ensure that his child or ward attends and completes his basic school education.

Okoye, Chikodi and Gift also breached Section 25 of CRA, which states thus; “Subject to this Law, no child shall be (a) subjected to any forced or exploitative labour; or (d) employed as a domestic help outside his own home or family environment.”

The Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act (NAPTIP) in Nigeria criminalises the exploitation of humans.

According to UNICEF, “Roughly 160 million children were subjected to child labour at the beginning of 2020. This accounts for nearly one in 10 children worldwide.”

The Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 8.7 target is to eliminate the worst forms of child labour, as well as to end all forms of child labour by 2025.

The National Bureau of Statistics in its Nigeria Child Labour Survey 2022, First round states, “More than 62.9 million children five to 17 years old live in Nigeria, representing 30.3 per cent of the population.

The survey shows that 24,673,485 children five to, 17 years old (39.2 per cent) are in child labour.”

Discovered, rescued

Kosarachi would have continued to languish in the dudgeon of domestic servitude in the house of Okoye but for the intervention of fate.

One fateful Sunday in October 2024, Kosarachi went to the Christ Holy Church International located in FESTAC with her boss.

It was there that her bodily harm was seen and it caused an uproar among the congregants. The story herein has two versions.

One version claimed that a church member pulled off the headgear which Okoye compelled Kosarachi to wear to conceal her injuries and scars, while the second version claimed that the headgear fell off her head when she bent down to pick up something, leading to the congregants seeing her wounds.

Following this discovery, she was said to have been rushed to a nearby ‘pharmacy,’ where she was treated, and asked some questions.

Our reporter on November 2, 2024, went to the ‘pharmacy’ to speak with the woman, who gave the child the initial treatment, identified as Nurse Chioma.

The shop, which was more of a shanti was locked. Our reporter heard that the Religious Sisters of Charity got interested in the case after seeing the viral video of the injured child.

The NGO further got interested in the girl’s case when they learnt she was moved from Imo State to Lagos State for employment. In the video, Kosarachi also mentioned that she was from Odufor Etche Local Government Area in Rivers State.

Reverend Sister Justina Nelson knew Odufor axis and decided to see if she could trace the child’s parents. Just as she was attempting to trace them via a Reverend Father in the community, a councillor of ward 8, Odufor Etche Local Government, Mr Chibuzor Nwalewe said that he also saw the viral video on a group he belonged and got interested after Kosarachi mentioned that she was from Odufor Etche.

Just like Nelson, Nwalewe began the search of her true identity. It was in this process that a man claimed that Kosarachi was his daughter, named Emmanuella, who was stolen and declared missing some years ago.

The claimants are Mr. and Mrs. Odinaka Nweke. Right now, two couples, the Chikodis and the Nwekes are squabbling over paternity of the child.

The Religious Sisters of Charity Organisation, based in FESTAC, went to the Christ Holy Church International to rescue the child, but the church allegedly refused to release her or hand Okoye over to the police.

It was also gathered that a police team from FESTAC Police Station, went there twice to arrest Okoye and collect the child, but they were not successful. While the FESTAC Police Station was pussyfooting over arrest of Okoye, she bolted out of Lagos State.

Child Rights advocates, beginning to feel frustrated by the actions and inactions of the police, wrote a petition against the Area E Police Commander, Ifeoma Okoye and Christ Holy Church International.

The petition was shared among the child protection organisations mentioned at the beginning of this report. The petition, detailed all the investigations and findings arrived at, noting that the case is that of suspected child kidnapping, trafficking and child abuse, with different layers and complications that need to be carefully unravelled.

The petition reads in part; “Petition Against Madam Ifeoma Okoye, Christ Holy Church International and the Area Commander, Festac. “This matter is of great importance to us, and we believe that your support can lead to meaningful outcomes.

“Background: A case was reported to us on the 17th of September, 2024, of a certain Kosarachi who was brutalized by her guardian. In a recorded video the little girl narrated her ordeal in the hands of her guardian, Madam Ifeoma Okoye whom she mentioned while she was being interviewed and treated for her wounds by a nurse who owns a pharmacy close to the church.

“She said she was given to Madam Ifeoma Okoye by her friend and that she (Kosarachi) is from Odufor in Etche, Rivers State and that she is about 10 years old, according to her statement in the video.

“Armed with this information, we reported the case to Rev. Sr. Justina Suekime Nelson, RSC, (Religious Sisters of Charity) who is in charge of the anti-human Trafficking ministry of the Religious Sisters of Charity, being aware that she has handled cases of such in collaboration with the Justice Development and Peace Centre (JDPC) and Rights and Welfare of Traumatised Wives and Youths Initiative (RAWTWAYI).

“We suspected a case of child kidnapping, trafficking and abuse with bodily harm injury and we carried out an investigation and found out that the said child attends Christ Holy Church International, on 322 Road Festac with the said madam.

“We also gathered from multiple sources who want to remain anonymous, that the girl was always covered up from head to toe even during the hot weather and people became curious, but on this fateful day the covering on her head fell off and the wounds on her head and body were revealed she was asked what happened to her, and she said her madam inflicted the injuries on her, the church members accosted the madam thereafter and she began to cry and plead for forgiveness.

The church

“We were told that the child is currently being held in the church after she was treated, but the church denied knowing anything about the case (trying so hard to protect their member, Madam Ifeoma).

“We reported the case to the Juvenile Welfare Centre and Family Support Unit of the Festac Police station and we visited the church on several occasions, even sending them a letter from the JWC asking the church to produce the suspect and the child at the instance of the DPO but they chose to deny access to police officers who went to serve invitation letters even when the suspect could still be located within the environment.

“Several meetings were also scheduled between the complainants and the Church, but their representatives didn’t show up on the said dates, as they had gone ahead to speak with the Area Commander who seemed not to be passionate about the case because he was told that the child has been reunited with her family in Owerri.

“Doubting the story, we decided to investigate more to trace the family of the girl in Rivers State by contacting the Director of Child Protection Network in the State because we didn’t understand the correlation between where the girl said she was from and where they claimed to have taken her to.

“We have also discovered that the child (Kosarachi) and one other child, a male disappeared on the same day in Odufor village, according to her father, Mr. Odinaka Nweke.

“The Church has refused to disclose the whereabouts of the suspect, the name of the village and the so-called parents they took the child to in the East.

“Where we are; after reaching out to the parents of the girl (Kosarachi) in Rivers State, they asserted that Kosarachi and her brother were both kidnapped from their family compound in 2018 when she was two years old and her brother was four years old.

“The eldest sibling of the two kidnapped children, according to the parents confirmed to have seen a fair-complexioned woman who lured her younger ones with a promise to buy them biscuits.

The church has promised to provide the said parents whom they gave the child (Kosarachi) and also provide the girl on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024.

“Our Request: We respectfully request that you use your good office to facilitate the arrest of the suspect and her friend and everyone involved in the case and also that the case be moved from Area E to the gender office of the Police command.

We hope you will consider our petition seriously and act on this important issue. We believe that with your leadership and commitment, we can achieve a positive outcome. Thank you for your attention to this matter.

We look forward to your response.” The petition was signed by Barrister Rose Mbata, National President, RAWTWAYI and Rev. Sr. Justina Suekime Nelson (RSC), Theresa Igata, Secretary, JDPC.

Recollecting how she was rescued, Kosarachi recounted: “Whenever we are going to church, my madam will instruct me to dress well so that people will think she is taking good care of me, not knowing that she is a wicked person. I kept enduring the abuse.

“On that day in church, tracks were shared and I wanted to collect mine, but she sent me to pick up some dirt that was on the floor. As I was picking them up, a man in the church beckoned at me, I was about to walk away, but he sent a child to call me.

“I walked over to meet him. He asked me a series of questions. He asked me if I came to the church with my mother, and I said no. I pointed to my madam. “The man reported to Pastor Nnamdi and he was asked to bring me.

They raised my clothes at the back and the entire church shouted when they saw the injuries. People in the church were angry.” She added: “My mother is Uchechi Chikodi and my father is Mr Chikodi.

I don’t know the couple from Rivers State. I have seen a picture of myself when I was little. I don’t believe that the couple in Rivers are my parents.”

This reporter also interfaced with the different child protection groups fighting for justice for Kosarachi and also visited the Christ Holy Church International to get their side of the story and find out why the church did not hand Okoye over to the police for prosecution.

The church’s lawyer, who introduced himself as barrister Ahamefule Chiemezie Nwadike Peter, spoke with this reporter.

Share

Please follow and like us: