Oransanye Report: Implementation’ll Improve Governance, Says Uzodinma

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has said that the decision by President Bola Tinubu to implement the Steve Oronsanye report on Civil Service Reforms would enhance governance and improve the nation’s economy.

The governor who is also the Chairman Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF), made the remarks yesterday after a meeting with the Vice President, Alhaji Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa.

Addressing State House Correspondents after the visit, the governor said: “All over the world, what people are talking about now, due to exigencies of the economic impact globally is to cut cost and do a prudent management of resources.

So, Steve Oronsanya’s report is a very brilliant, bold and courageous document. “If properly implemented, it will add value to the current policies and determination of government to cut cost and be prudent in expenditure.”

When asked if he would do a similar thing in Imo State to cut cost of governance too, he simply said: “We are al- ready implementing it.”