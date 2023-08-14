Oramah’s low-hanging fruits for Nigeria’s development

The Nigeria-born President and Chairman of Board of Directors, African Export-Import Bank Afreximbank, Professor Benedict Okey Oramah recently led his management team to open the regional headquarters of the bank in Barbados, the Caribbean, North America.

The regional headquarters described by the Prime Minister of Barbados , Hon. Mia Amor Motley as “one of the most outstanding Pan-African achievements of our era” is an outcome of the first African-Caribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF) initiated by Afreximbank in Bridgestone last September, after 500 years of deleterious relations between Africa and the Caribbean. Excited with the huge potentials of the continental bank on their continent, Prime Minister Motley says: “The Caribbean Community eagerly anticipates the effective linking of a fully constructed CARICOM Single Market and Economy to a fully integrated and operational African Continental Free Trade Area-undergirded by air, maritime and telecommunications connectivity between the Caribbean and Africa. Mottley lauded the establishment of the Afreximbank CARICOM office, noting that the new office was the culmination of promises made by the Bank during the first AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum held in Barbados in 2022.

According to her: “This is not just a proud moment historically, but it is also a move that makes sense. That will benefit our regional private sector and our regional state-owned corporations who need access to a more empathetic, reasonable bank and one willing to take risks that would allow our people to move and grow to the next level.” Referencing the harmful relationship that existed between Africa and the Caribbean before the intervention of Okey Oramah and Afreximbank, the Barbados Prime Minister promised: “We are determined to reverse the negative and evil historical Middle Passage, and reimagine and reconstruct it in a positive way to serve our own interests and purposes.”

This is not the first historical intercontinental reconnection and revitalisation of human and trade relations successfully effectuated by African Export-Import Bank under the leadership of Okey Oramah. Four years ago, precisely between 24th and 26th of October 2019, Okey Oramah led the Afreximbank to the first RussianAfrican Summit and Economic Forum held in Sochi, Russia Federation. After the epochal summit, President of the Russian Federation, Mr. Vladimir Putin disclosed that the summit led to a massive revitalization of trade and economic relations between Africa and Russia. Putin attributed the “rapid rise” of prosperity in Russia and Africa to the enhanced trade and business relationship between the two continents resulting from the unprecedented summit.

In appreciation, President Putin honoured Professor Benedict Okey Oramah, with the prestigious Russian National honour of ‘The Order of Friendship’ in the Kremlin, Moscow on November 4, 2019. Specifically, President Putin said the award was: “In recognition of the role played by Afreximbank (under Oramah) revitalising trade and economic relations between Africa and Russia as evident in the success of the Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum held in Sochi, Russia Federation, between 23 and 24 October and the rapidly rising trade and investment relations between Russia and Africa.”

Four years after, the second edition of the summit, the Russian Federation President, in his article Russia and Africa: Joining Efforts for Peace, Progress and Successful Future, said with pride that Russian trade turnover with the African countries increased in 2022 to an unprecedented value of $18 billion from about $10 billion in less than four years. At the summit, effectively attended by Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, the Russian President reiterated the agelong cordial relations between Russia and Africa and offered to further support African countries in the spheres of high technologies, geological exploration, nuclear power, mining and transport engineering, agriculture and fishery.

In the African Message to the summit delivered by the President of Afreximbank, Professor Benedict Okey Oramah specific requests were made from Russia to increase its trade and support for Africa in the areas of grains and fertilizer for Africa to achieve the much desired food security. Professor Oramah told the forum that the African Export-Import Bank along with its African member states is committed to ensuring that critical trade continues to flow uninhibited towards guaranteeing African food security. According to him: “Afreximbank is working with the African Union Commission, the United Nations System and Russian partners to use the Africa Trade Exchange (ATEX) e-commerce platform to facilitate seamless flow of goods and payments in any currencies chosen by sellers and buyers in a transparent manner.

“The platform pools Africa’s demand for grains and fertilizers, and the Bank has placed an aggregate credit limit of $3 billion to support these transactions.