Oramah Seeks Establishment Of Global Africa Commission

Outgoing President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Africa Export Import Bank (Afreximbank), Prof. Benedict Oramah, has called for the establishment of what he described as a, “sovereign Global Africa Commission,” to drive forward the long-term integration of Africa and the Caribbean.

He made the called in his keynote address at the ongoing fourth AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF2025), which opened on Monday in St. George’s under the theme “Resilience and Transformation:

Enhancing Africa-Caribbean Economic Cooperation in an Era of Global Uncertainty.”

The ACTIF2025 also serves as President Oramah’s final address at the Forum, as he prepares to hand over leadership to Dr. George Elombi, Afreximbank’s long-serving Executive Vice President nominated as incoming President by shareholders at the Bank’s 32nd Annual Meeting in Abuja in June 2025.

The outgoing Afreximbank President said: “At this critical moment in our collective history, I have no shred of doubt that he is the right person to lead us in the next phase of the bank’s journey.

I am convinced that he will give the Bank’s work in this region a renewed impetus.” Calling for the establishment of a sovereign Global Africa Commission, he proposed that the Commission be jointly supported by Afreximbank, the CARICOM Secretariat, and the African Union, and tasked with advancing the trade, cultural, education, and creative agenda of the growing pan-African alliance.

“What we have done so far is prove the concept, we now need to institutionalise it,” Oramah said. “We should consider creating a Commission that becomes fully responsible for delivering on the Africa-Caribbean and broader Global Africa initiative…

This move will give more focus to the initiative, reduce the administrative burden on Afreximbank and create an environment for innovation,” he added.

In closing, President Oramah declared “In America, America is first. In Europe, Europe is first. In China, China is first. We are the only ones who put ourselves last,” noting that it is time that Africa changes this posture.

Meanwhile, Dickon Mitchell, Prime Minister of Grenada praised the vision and leadership of President Benedict Oramah, describing his presidency as a turning point in the AfricaCaribbean relations.

Recognising the strategy, integrity and relentless drive employed, PM Mitchell, stated that President Oramah carved out a space for ‘our regions to trade, collaborate, and thrive’.

“In the annals of history, you will go down as a pioneer for African people everywhere,” the Caribbean leader declared.

Prime Minister Mitchell announced a recommendation by the region’s leaders to confer the region’s highest honour to President Oramah; the Order of the Caribbean Community.

Building on Oramah’s keynote call to institutionalise the Global Africa Initiative through the creation of a permanent Commission, Prime Minister Mitchell voiced full support.