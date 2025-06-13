Oral Sex Doesn’t Make You Less Of A Man – Elozonam

Share

Big Brother Naija(BBNaija) RealityTv star and actor, Elozonam Ogbolu, has revealed that as a man having oral sex doesn’t make one less of a man.

The reality made this known while speaking extensively on toxic masculinity and myths about masculinity.

Featuring in a recent episode of the In The Company Of Men podcast, hosted by Ikhane Akhigbe, Elozonam explained that contrary to the misconceptions that performing oral sex on women, cooking, and shopping for groceries aren’t masculine, doing them doesn’t make one less of a man.

He advised men to be more caring and flexible while with their spouses and other women in their lives.

He said, “When it comes to certain things, especially things that men are not accustomed to doing, I think it screams toxic masculinity. Some guys think that giving a woman head isn’t masculine.

“It’s that weird. Serving a woman, doing things for a woman, going to buy the groceries, to a lot of very staunch toxic males in Nigeria, these things don’t constitute as you being a man.

“For instance, if your wife asks you to please buy her a sanitary pad, those men will question it. They will say it makes them feel uncomfortable. Why can’t you buy your mum or your woman a sanitary pad? Why can’t you go down on your woman?

”Why can’t you cook for her? Why can’t you do things that ordinarily, in the typical African or gender sense, a woman is supposed to do? You feel like it makes you feel less of a man if you do all of these things, but it doesn’t.”

Elozonam said some women encourage toxic masculinity by fantasising and embracing toxic relationships.

He said, “Toxic masculinity is still fueled by the opposite gender. You can be a toxic male who has grown up with a toxic father, who has learned all these traits, and you go out into the world with your toxicity and your hazardous materials and all that junk.

“And you meet women who, that is their fantasy, they can’t be with you if you are not toxic. They cannot stand you if you are not toxic because they are used to it. It’s what they use to measure how much you love or care about them.

“It turns them on. Or, you are a guy that meets toxic girls and automatically, you are wet. Some girls even say they can’t be with a man that doesn’t beat them. I have seen things on social media like, ‘The man doesn’t love you if he doesn’t beat you.’ How? Like, why?”

