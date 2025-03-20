Oral Health: Who Urges African Countries To Explore More Health Tax Revenues

Share

Disturbed the African region is lagging behind key oral health indicators, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has urged African countries to explore innovative financing mechanisms, such as allocating health tax revenue to oral health.

In a message to commemorate the 2025 World Oral Health Day, Acting WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu also called for engagement of multisectoral stakeholders, the integration of oral health services into national benefits packages, as well as using a people-centred approach for implementation.

World Oral Health Day is observed annually on 20 March. It presents a vital opportunity to raise awareness and prioritize oral health, an essential component of overall well-being that is often overlooked.

According to Ihekweazu, Africa has the highest number of noma cases, a rapidly progressing, non-contagious gangrenous disease of the mouth that primarily affects young children.

Oral diseases such as dental caries, gum disease and tooth loss affected 42% of the WHO African Region’s population in 2021.

He said: “If left untreated, noma has a high fatality rate, and survivors often suffer from life-long impairments, disfigurement, stigma and discrimination.”

“To tackle these challenges, Member States endorsed the Regional Oral Health Strategy 2016–2025, integrating oral disease into noncommunicable disease (NCD) prevention and control programmes.”

