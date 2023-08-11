Oral Care Services Under Threat As One Dentist Sees Over 50,000 Patients

Dentists under the auspices of the Nigerian Dental Association (NDA) have cried out over the huge burden brain drain has imposed on oral care services nationwide, saying presently a dental professional could see up to 50,000 patients due to the migration of dentists abroad for greener pastures.

President of NDA, Dr Tope Adeyemi said the large number of patients individual dentists care for in Nigeria is overwhelming, however called for the intervention of governments to improve working conditions by providing needed tools and the welfare of doctors so as to curb brain drain.

Dr Adeyemi made the call on Friday during the 56th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Scientific Conference EKO 2023 of the NDA, which was held at the Dovan Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

The conference taking place from August 9 to 12, has the theme ‘Migration of Doctors: Effect on Dental Education and Universal Oral Healthcare Coverage in Nigeria’, which was also the keynote speech presented by Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, immediate past vice chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in Osun State.

The programme is organised by the NDA with support from numerous organisations, including Unilever, Procter & Gamble Nigeria Limited, Colgate-Palmolive Nigeria Limited, among others.

According to Adeyemi, the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends one dentist to care for 7,500 patients.

He said before the advent of the brain drain, there were 4,500 practising dentists in Nigeria, and they were not able to meet the WHO target of one dentist to 7,500 patients.

Lamenting that the current dentist-patient ratio in Nigeria is one dentist to 55,000 patients, the president of NDA said, “Now that brain drain is happening there is further reduction of the number of dentists to take care of Nigerians.

“The patients will overwhelm the doctors. This is an emergency, and the government must immediately take measures to reverse some of this brain drain.”

Adeyemi said, “Our main priority is to ensure that the oral health of Nigerians is maximised.”

He urged Nigerians to visit their dentist twice a year, reduce the consumption of sugar, consume fruits, and brush their teeth twice daily: in the morning and night before going to bed.

Other dignitaries at the event include the Secretary General of NDA, Dr Ukachi Nnawuihe, Dr Oluwole Olusanya, chairman, NDA, Lagos State zone, the Chief Medical Director, Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Prof Wasiu Adeyemo, the Registrar of Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), Dr Tajudeen Sanusi, the President of Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), Dr Victor Makanjuola, among others.

The sub-themes of the AGM are ‘Healthcare Financing Options for Public and Private Sectors in Nigeria’, ‘ Emerging Trends and Implications of Unregulated Tooth Whitening’ and ‘Profitability of Dental Practice in Nigeria: An Expo On How To Tap Into The Gold Mine’