Oraimo Makes Top 100 Most Innovative Brands In Africa

Oraimo, one of the leading accessories companies in Africa, has once again created a name for itself by being named one of the top 100 most creative brands on the continent of Africa.

The Brand Africa 100 2023 was recently issued by Brand Africa in association with Geopoll, Kantar, and Brand Leadership.

The Rating of the top brands on the African continent that is most thorough is provided in the study.

With a massive global reach spanning 60+ countries and a wide range of product portfolios, one of the key factors that set Oraimo apart from its competitors is its tenacity in developing exclusive technologies that enhance the user experience.

Two notable examples are AnifastTM and Heavybass. AnifastTM technology ensures fast and efficient charging, allowing users to power up their devices in no time, while Heavybass technology delivers immersive sound quality, elevating the audio experience to new heights.

READ ALSO:

By consistently investing in research and development, Oraimo continues to introduce groundbreaking products that cater to the evolving needs of tech-savvy consumers.

The brand’s dedication to innovation has not only earned them a prominent place in the global market but also solidified their position as a leader in Africa’s mobile technology industry.

The company is devoted to offering high-quality products that will stand the test of time to a diversified consumer base in the mobile accessories market.

majority of the company’s products have recently undergone design improvement, battery life extensions, and power voltage range extensions.

A market leader in providing cutting-edge products, it has AniShield Technology for unstable power and multi-protection.

Oraimo Nigeria has won numerous awards, including The Red Dot Award in 2023 and Africa’s Best Mobile Product Company Support of Fintech Services in 2021.

The Oraimo Circlet is suggested by CNET as the top-running headphones for 2023. FreePods Pro from Oraimo won the prestigious iF Design International Award in the Product Design category in 2022, besting nearly 11,000 other businesses and products from 57 different countries.