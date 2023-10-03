Opu Nembe Crisis: PDP Ploting To Reintroduce Thugs – Council Of Chiefs

As Bayelsa State Governoship Election draws closer, the Opu-Nembe Council of Chiefs has raised the alarm over an alleged plot by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to return the reign of terror to the Local Government Area ahead of the forthcoming governorship election.

Recall that Opu Nembe has been enmeshed in crisis in recent times to the extent that the IGP had to send a team of Policemen to be stationed in the community.

Raising the alarm in a statement issued on Tuesday by its Chairman, Chief Yusuo Theo-Iruo, alleged that the governor and the party were planning to invade and overrun Nembe with their thugs and militants using a scheduled campaign as a cover.

The council also alleged that known armed men, cultists and terrorists, who fled the communities when the Inspector-General of Police SWAT’s team entered the community for a peace mission, were being organized by PDP for a comeback to unleash violence on the people ahead of the poll.

The council stated that Nembe had been peaceful since IGP’s team liberated the area from the shackles of violence and that they would not stand Akimbo and watch any desperate candidate use the people as a canon folder for election victory.

The council stated that the community had continued to enjoy peace following the presence of the IGP’s team and would not in any way return to the path of violence.

“We are reliably informed of a sinister plot to reintroduce thugs and militant elements into Opu Nembe during the planned ‘Campaign’ of the PDP in Nembe. The campaign is to serve as a cover for the invasion of Opu Nembe.

“These armed men, some of whom were the characters who terrorized, maimed and ripped the humanity off our people were the same elements expelled from Nembe when the Inspector General of Police’s SWAT team bravely liberated Nembe.

“Nembe is now just getting back to normal after two years of bondage in the hands of renegades under the sponsorship of the State government.

While we cannot express our joy in the peace our communities and people currently enjoy, we do so still with some modesty bearing in mind the steep, expensive journey that brought us here.

“We state categorically that we will resist and condemn any move to get pseudo-security men into Nembe to cause destabilization just to favour any of the parties contesting the imminent Gubernatorial elections in the state.

“The lives of our people, the intellectual tranquillity of our towns, the sanity of our children and the resourcefulness of our women cannot be gambled with on the table of ghoulish ambitions.

“The IGP’s team, which liberated us and has kept the peace thus far, is on the ground and life has returned to Nembe. Peace has been restored and markets are filled up. What we say is never again and that this peace which is originally quintessential of our great people, must remain”. The statement concluded.