Opu Nembe Crisis: Goli Calls On Acting IGP To Bring Perpetrators To Book

Even as there seems to be no visible solution to the crisis rocking the Opu-Nembe Community in Nembe Local Government of Bayelsa State, the immediate past lawmaker that represented Nembe/Brass federal constituency, Sunny Goli has called on the Acting Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun to make sure that all actors behind the unrest in Opu Nembe (Basambiri) are arrested and diligently prosecuted in order to serve as a deterrent to others.

He also called on all the security agencies in Bayelsa State to be on alert around Nembe City and Brass local area and beyond because according to him there is intelligent information that some persons are trying to carry out an attack in these areas.

Speaking on Wednesday in Yenagoa during a press conference, Goli maintained his concern is to make sure that peace is restored in Opu Nembe and nothing more.

He said that Opu Nembe was peaceful with people going about their normal businesses until certain people decided to unleash mayhem on the community regretting that up till today none of those that perpetrated the act have been prosecuted.

Goli stated ”The recent sting operation in Opu Nembe (Bassambiri), Nembe local government area of Bayelsa State, conducted by a detachment of Mobile Policemen (PMF) and SWAT operatives from the force headquarters, Abuja has thrown the community into a state of palpable fear, anxiety, and mourning as the operation left in its wake a loss of life.

“While the Bayelsa State Police Command has stated to allay the fears of the people of Opu Nembe community which was followed up by a press briefing from the Force headquarters Abuja, it is imperative to state that until the root cause of the incessant upheavals in Opu Nembe is addressed by ensuring that all the actors behind the crisis are brought to book, peace and order will remain elusive to the people of the community.

“It is instructive to state that Opu Nembe (Bassambiri) was relatively peaceful, with residents going about their legitimate businesses after the Amanyanabo of Opu-Nembe Kingdom, King Biobelemoye Josiah successfully brokered peace among all the warring factions in the community, until certain individuals on Wednesday, 15th February 2023, decided to unleash mayhem, leaving scores injured and three dead.

“Regrettably, the perpetrators of the 15th February 2023 unprovoked attack on unarmed Opu Nembe citizens have not been brought to justice, thus walking freely. I make bold to say that until justice is done, attaining and achieving long-lasting peace in Opu Nembe will remain wishful thinking.

“In the light of the above stated, I am calling on the Acting Inspector General of Police, to without bias, and for the sake of justice, ensure that all the actors behind the unrest in Opu Nembe (Bassambiri), are arrested and diligently prosecuted in order to serve as a deterrent to others and restore peace and order to Opu Nembe Kingdom.

“May I also call on His Excellency, Douye Diri, to do all within his powers to ensure the restoration of peace and order to Opu Nembe kingdom by prevailing on the authorities of the Nigerian Police Force to withdraw the tactical team sent to Opu Nembe and in its place set up a joint task force with a mandate to ensure the restoration of peace in the community in order to allow all those who have fled from the community to return and start living their normal lives?

He described Governor Douye Diri as a man of peace adding that there has not been a governor as peaceful as Diri in the history of Bayelsa.

He also exonerated the prosperity government from the crisis rocking Nembe stating that instead the community is known to be the stronghold of APC and therefore APC should know what is going on there.