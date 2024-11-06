OPU African Summit: Gambia VP’s Wife, Adams, Mayor, Offer Hope For Nigerians In Gambia

Share

Wife of the Vice President, Republic of Gambia, Her Excellency, Mrs Mariam Darling Jallon, has urged Nigerians in Gambia to continue in their efforts to add value to the economy of the country, saying the government will always make the business environment suitable for them whoever they are in the country.

Jallon, who was the Mother of the Day at the Oodua Progressive Union (OPU), summit held in the Gambia at the weekend, said the similarities in the culture between her tribe in Gambia and that of the Yoruba in Nigeria was a big inspiration in the quest for unity in Africa.

She added that the two tribes have common heritage, especially in their culture and tradition. “The Yoruba are very humble and accommodating, wherever they are in the world they remain the good ambassadors of the race.

They have demonstrated that good gesture today with the grand reception and honour given to me at this event. “So, I urge you all to be united in ensuring that there is peace and unity among Nigerians here in Gambia.”

The Aare onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Aare Gani Adams, who is also the global convener of Oodua Progressive Union (OPU), also called on Nigerians in Gambia to be good ambassadors of the country. He said OPU will continue to promote the cultural identity of Yoruba race across the world.

“OPU has since inception in 2011, transited into a global brand with branches in 102 countries across the six continents in the world.”

He highlighted the significance of unity among Nigerians in the diaspora, maintaining that they are the ambassadors of the country in Gambia and wherever they are abroad through restructuring, with the federating units developing at their own pace. He said Nigerians are aware of the import of restructuring, insisting also that politicians are avoiding the reality.

Share

Please follow and like us: