Optiva Capital Partners stirs investors’ interest in $2.4bn Grenada National Resort Optiva Capital Partners has announced that the landmark Grenada National Resort, the single largest investment in Grenada and one of the most significant hospitality developments in the Caribbean, is scheduled to open in 2027.

Valued at $2.4 billion, the resort stands as a governmentapproved investment pathway to Grenadian citizenship, offering investors visa-free access to over 140 countries, including the UK, China, Europe, and key global business hubs.

A statement yesterday said Optiva Capital Partners’ leadership role in bringing this opportunity to African investors was reaffirmed at the project’s recent topping-out ceremony, a major construction milestone that signals the transition from heavy build to delivery.

From Africa, at the event was Franklin Nechi, Chairman of Optiva Capital Partners, underscoring the firm’s position as Africa’s foremost investment-immigration advisor and a trusted pathway to credible, asset-backed global opportunities.

The ceremony convened senior stakeholders, including Grenada’s Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell, Chairman of Investment Migration Grenada, Hon. Richard Duncan, government officials, international investors, the project developers led by Singapore Hensheng Group Chairman, Yuan Fa Lee, and the world’s largest hotel chain, the American giants, WYNDHAM.

Notably, Nechi as a speaker at the event, was an unmistakable signal that African capital, when properly structured, now sits confidently at the global high table. Commenting on Optiva’s role, Nechi said the invitation to participate was earned through performance.

According to him, “we are number one in Africa when it comes to placing investors into the Grenada National Resort as a pathway to Grenadian citizenship. “Our clients will benefit immensely by acquiring a stake in this monumental resort.

As shareholders, they are entitled to two weeks’ complimentary stay at the resort every year, while qualifying for Grenadian citizenship that opens access to over 140 countries.” In institutional real estate, a topping-out ceremony confirms that a project has moved beyond concept and structural risk into delivery mode.

For investors, it reduces execution risk and reinforces timelines; for governments, it demonstrates momentum and economic impact; and for investment-immigration clients, it provides tangible proof that the underlying asset is real, progressing, and capitalised.