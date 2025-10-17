Optiva Capital Partners Leads Africa’s Investment Immigration Industry –Chairman

Chairman of Optiva Capital Partners, Franklin Nechi, has reaffirmed the company’s leadership in the fast-growing global migration and investment immigration industry, describing Optiva as “the bridge that connects African potential to global possibilities.”

Speaking at an interactive media session with select business editors in Lagos, Nechi noted that the demand for second citizenship and residency-by-investment programmes has become a defining trend in global wealth management — transforming from a privilege of the few into a strategic necessity for High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) and professionals, particularly across Nigeria and Africa.

He said: “Today, mobility is power. Access is wealth. The world rewards those who can cross borders, seize opportunities, and connect effortlessly with global systems of education, healthcare, business, and innovation.”

Nechi emphasized that Optiva Capital Partners recognized early on that Africa’s rising class of investors and entrepreneurs required more than financial assets — they needed access: access to opportunity, safety, and choice. Nechi said: “From a pioneering idea, Optiva has evolved into Africa’s leading investment immigration and wealth management firm, trusted by thousands of clients across the continent.”