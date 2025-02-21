Optiva Capital Partners Bags Outstanding Investment Immigration Company Of The Year

Share

Optiva Capital Partners has been recognized as the “Outstanding Investment Immigration Company of the Year 2024” by New Telegraph Newspapers.

This prestigious award led on Friday is in commendation of the company’s unwavering commitment to providing innovative solutions in investment immigration, wealth management, international real estate, and insurance services.

As Africa’s largest provider of investment immigration and residency services, Optiva Capital Partners has successfully guided numerous families in preserving and enhancing their wealth.

With a presence across Nigeria and expansions into Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, Optiva Capital Partners offers seamless and accessible wealth management solutions.

Their extensive international partnerships provide clients with exclusive access to well-researched investment products and platforms.

The “Outstanding Investment Immigration Company of the Year 2024” award serves as a milestone in Optiva Capital Partners’ journey as the company remains dedicated to delivering exceptional service, innovative solutions, and maintaining the trust of its clients and partners as it continues to lead in the investment immigration sector.

Present at the event were the publisher of New Telegraph Newspaper and Senator Representing Abia North Senatorial District, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu; Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo; Senator Representing Edo North Senatorial District, Adams Oshiomole; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Barr Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, amongst other dignitaries.

