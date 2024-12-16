Optiva Capital Partner Boss, Kimemia, Bags US Presidential Award

Share

Dr. Jane Kimemia, Chief Executive Officer of Optiva Capital Partners, has been conferred with the U.S. President’s Lifetime Achievement Award for her exceptional humanitarian contributions and lifelong commitment to community development.

The honour was bestowed on her at the prestigious Global Reputation Forum held at the Financial Times Headquarters in London on December 6, 2024.

The U.S. President’s Lifetime Achievement Award, overseen by AmeriCorps and the Office of the President, is among the highest distinctions for individuals whose leadership and service have profoundly impacted their communities.

Ambassador Dr. Edna Frenchwood, Goodwill Ambassador of the State of Georgia, USA, delivered the award citation. Professor Simon Hepburn of Aston University and Dr Yvonne Thompson CBE, King Charles’ Deputy Lieutenant for Greater London, presented her with the award.

The citation read in part: “The U.S. Presidency congratulates you for taking it upon yourself to contribute to the public good and women’s empowerment.

We are proud to present you with the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Pin today, a distinction that sets you apart as a true leader.

“Your exemplary service delivers a powerful message encouraging others to act.” In a heartfelt acceptance speech, Dr Kimemia expressed deep gratitude, saying: “I am deeply grateful to God for this recognition.

Reflecting on my 27-year career journey, I am thankful for the opportunities to serve those I’m passionate about and the incredible team at Optiva Capital Partners. This award is a call to continue impacting and leaving a legacy for future generations.”

In addition to the U.S. Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award, Dr. Kimemia also received the Global Corporate Leadership Award, conferred by the Global Reputation Poll held at the House of Commons UK Parliament.

This award acknowledges her significant positive impact on society, widespread influence, and ability to inspire positive change, particularly in Africa. The dual accolades honour her transformative leadership and positive societal influence in Africa.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"