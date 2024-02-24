Options Consultancy’s E4A MamaYe Wraps Up With Nat’l Closeout Events

Options Consultancy Services, a leading global health consultancy, has announced the culmination of its Evidence for Action (E4A MamaYe) Programme.

The programme has been instrumental in advancing maternal and newborn health across Nigeria and Africa.

It was established in 2012 by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO, formerly DFID), and the E4A Programme aimed to enhance maternal and newborn health outcomes by fostering accountability among state actors in delivering quality services.

The E4A MamaYe programme, which was adopted by the Gates Foundation in 2015, has completed three cycles of intervention phases, leaving behind a legacy of impactful initiatives. Managed by Options Consultancy Limited, the E4A MamaYe Programme has been at the forefront of promoting sustainable advocacy for Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child, and Adolescent Health (RMNCAH) across the continent.

Through grassroots advocacy coalitions and State-Led Accountability Mechanisms (SLAMs), the E4A Programme has empowered communities to advocate for policy issues that prioritise the health needs of women, girls, and children.

“We are proud to have played a role in nurturing grassroots coalitions and empowering stakeholders to drive positive change. As we move forward, let us remain steadfast in our dedication to building localised resilient health systems that prioritise equity, quality, and sustainability,” said Dr Ufuoma Festus Omo-Obi, Regional Director, West and Central Africa, Options Consultancy Services.

Between 2022 and 2024, the E4A-MamaYe Programme has focused on ensuring the sustainability of SLAMs in Kaduna, Lagos, and Yobe states. By empowering these coalitions to take ownership of their interventions and providing them with the necessary tools and skills, Options Consultancy aims to foster continuity and resilience in RMNCAH advocacy efforts.

As part of the closeout events, Options Consultancy hosted a series of events across Nigeria, culminating in a national closeout event in Abuja. The events featured panel discussions on the theme: “Delivering UHC through Localisation: Building Resilient Grassroot Coalitions and Accountability Mechanisms for a Stronger Health System in Nigeria and Africa” as well as presentations highlighting the impact of the E4A Programme, including the establishment of the MamaYe collective and the dissemination of successful approaches and tools e.g., Global Public Goods (GPGs), cMPDSR Model and The MamaYe Collective.

“As we close this chapter of the E4A MamaYe Programme, we reflect on the transformative impact achieved through sustained advocacy and accountability efforts.

“The journey towards improving maternal and newborn health has been marked by collaboration, resilience, and a shared commitment to prioritising the needs of women, children, and communities,” said Lucia Laboso, Project Director, E4A MamaYe.

“Strategic partnerships are essential to building efficient, equitable and quality health systems and improving vulnerable populations’ access to basic healthcare services and social welfare programmes.

“To attain the UHC for Nigeria, we are bringing together communities, religious and business leaders, philanthropies, volunteers, and NGOs, through an all-of-society approach, to ensure that everyone is rowing in the same direction,” said Prof. Ali Pate, coordinating minister of health and social welfare.

“With 32 years of experience in global health, we collaborate with our partners to explore existing evidence, combine expertise, scale up ideas and co-create solutions that accelerate change. This includes collaborating on policy design, managing initiatives, building powerful coalitions and galvanising social movements.

“We work with sub-national governments across multiple states to prioritise family planning (FP) and sexual reproductive health (SRH) in annual budgets, and to identify opportunities for increasing domestic financing.

“In Kano, Jigawa and Bauchi states, we have worked with the government to conduct health financing diagnostics and analysis to generate evidence on the return on investment for FP/SRH and opportunities to expand the fiscal space.

“We made an investment case to advocate for creating an FP budget line in Jigawa and Kano. Our work contributed to an increase in FP budget allocation and release from 0 per cent in 2020 to 38 per cent in 2021 and 63.3 per cent in 2022 in Jigawa.

“In Kano, we provided technical leadership to develop a Costed Implementation Plan for Childbirth Spacing (2021-2023). This multi-year roadmap aims to achieve the state’s FP goals and helps advocate for increased budget allocation in this area.

“In Kaduna state, we provided pivotal support to introduce and implement a community maternal and perinatal death surveillance and response (MPDSR) system, which has contributed to reducing preventable maternal and neonatal deaths.

“We also integrated ‘social autopsies’ into the state’s MPDSR system to engage communities in responding to findings and taking action to prevent deaths.

“In Lagos State, we pioneered a digital MPDSR system with the state ministry of health, facilitating electronic data collection and analysis in all of the state’s secondary and tertiary health facilities.

“In Bauchi and Niger, we facilitated an action-driven MPDSR approach that led to practical improvements, including the procurement of transport incubators to enable newborns to receive emergency care during transportation, health workers training birth attendants to recognise early signs of pregnancy complications for timely referral and an improvement of referral systems for emergency obstetric and neonatal care.”