Options before Chijioke Edeoga

Share

All through the last Yuletide, the grapevine in Enugu State was abuzz with speculations that Chijioke Edeoga, the Labour Party (LP) state governorship candidate in the 2023 election was getting restless watching political actions from the sidelines. Speculations centred on his possible move away from the party on which platform he came close to becoming the state’s helmsman, to either the All Progressives Congress (APC) that holds sway at the federal level or the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that was his nemesis in 2023.

The reports of his closed-door meetings with leaders of the PDP in the state did not raise many eyebrows; that was until the event of Friday, January 31, 2025 when he hosted officials of the state PDP exco in his Enugu home. The meeting did not only give flesh to the rumour, the reality dawned on all that indeed, Edeoga is a step away from dumping the LP for a new political platform.

The PDP visit was so well choreographed to massage his ego and give him a soft landing. The team led by the state PDP Chairman, Martins Chinweike explained that they were there on behalf of Governor Peter Mbah to ‘beg’ Edeoga to return to the party. That to me, was the clincher. Nothing can be more compelling than for a politician to be so begged by a state governor. Though Edeoga promised to respond to their request after consulting his supporters, one can correctly predict the outcome of the ‘consultation’.

Indeed, what transpired on Friday January 31 was more of an engagement party between a beautiful political bride and the preferred suitor, the Peoples Democratic Party. It should suffice at this point, therefore, to try making sense of the factors that brought Edeoga to this threshold.

To many, his political move rankles. Why would he abandon that platform that gave him fame and which became a rallying point against the PDP in Enugu State? This is a good question, except that it brings us to another question: what other options does the man have? Events of the past 20 months have left him with only two options: to either stay back and languish in a party that has lost its soul, or to seek new political adventures elsewhere. He appears to have chosen the latter and the reasons are not far-fetched.

While opposition politics is essential for democracy, it has been difficult in the LP which now lacks basic organizational strength. Like the fish that started rotting from the head, the once vibrant platform that was energized by Peter Obi in 2023 has become so debilitated by a festering leadership crisis at the national level which has weakened its structures down to the states, local government areas and the wards. The scenario in Enugu State is even more pitiable as the party has become a shadow of itself in spite of its heroics in the last election. Most of the 14 members elected as lawmakers to the state assembly have decamped into the ruling PDP with only 6 of them still in the Labour Party.

For a man who left the PDP for the LP, Edeoga has found himself abandoned in the party and increasingly isolated from the two ends of the state’s political divide. After a bruising electoral contest in which he was sapped psychologically and financially, he was ill-positioned to mount any strong opposition; the party’s elected officials who could have provided momentum, found it more expedient to join the ruling party in the state. At the federal level, as many as 3 of the members in the House of Representatives, are believed to be aligning towards the APC.

So, who are still in the LP for Edeoga to consult? There are very few, indeed, and his promise to first consult his party leaders before giving the PDP a response was simply to fulfill all righteousness. The once-bubbling camp of the Labour Party in Enugu State has since become deserted.

If indeed the speculation is true that he plans to defect to either the APC or the PDP, the big issue will be the moral question. It will be viewed as a betrayal of the party that gave him the platform to challenge for the governorship in 2023. For the thousands who viewed LP as a movement for political change, supported his ambition and braced the odds to vote for him, defection will smell like opportunism—using the party for personal gain and discarding it when convenient. They would view him, rightly or wrongly, as a man who lacks credibility, one who prioritizes personal ambition over party loyalty.

But that will be one side of the coin.

In politics, ideological consistency is important, but so is political realism. The party Edeoga went into the contest with is no longer what it is today, and in the awkward position he finds himself today, his survival has become the overriding issue. As the doctrine of political relevance emphasizes, a politician must remain active, strategically positioned, and influential to stay relevant. Idealists would always view it as detestable, yes, but that is the reality. For a man who has been abandoned by the many elected officials on the party’s platform, Edeoga’s staying power must be running low and he now runs the risk of fading into political obscurity and irrelevance. In any case, has he been of any use to the thousands of supporters who pinned their hopes – politically and economically – on him, and whom he is increasingly unable to cater for?

Edeoga finds himself at the crossroads. It’s a tough choice between remaining in the LP and rebuilding the party, or opting for the APC with the expectation that it will position him for a strategic appointment at the federal level. The attraction to the PDP, however, appears more compelling, obviously. The rumour is thick in the air that the PDP ticket for the Enugu East Senate for 2027 is already being dangled in his face. If that is true, the speculation that he is tending towards the PDP makes more sense as he looks to rebuild old relationships and position himself as a key player in the party’s future.

The public is watching with keen interest as he tries to resolve the dilemma.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

