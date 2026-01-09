Optimising The Nigeria Student Loan Scheme

Nigeria’s recently introduced student loan scheme which seeks to expand access to higher education, reduce economic and financial exclusion, and democratise opportunity is laudable and well-intentioned.

However, because good intentions are not sufficient to guarantee sustained implementation, its design and strategic orientation ought to be reviewed periodically.

In its current form, it appears that the scheme is structurally vulnerable and requires significant rejigging to avoid drifting into financial unsustainability.The reasons are economic, institutional, strctural and demographic – and they are largely predictable.

At the core of the problem is a mismatch between who receives the loans, what skills the economy actually needs, the borrower’s post graduation ability to make the repayments and the state’s capacity to recover funds associated with delinquent loans.

1. Loans Are Targeted at largely the Wrong Set of Students A sustainable student loan system depends fundamentally on graduate employability, income generation potential and the state’s economic needs. In most successful systems globally, loans are implicitly or explicitly anchored to the likelihood that beneficiaries will secure jobs capable of servicing debt.

They are also used by the state to encourage students to study in fields that align with the country’s strategic development aspirations. Nigeria’s scheme does not appear to do these or make serious distinctions between courses of study with strong labor-market demand and those with chronically weak employability outcomes.

Distributing loans without sufficient regard to:

• Labour-market absorption capacity for the course of study

• Earnings trajectories by discipline

• Relevance to Nigeria’s mediun to long term economic requirements or structure cre- ates a predictable outcome: large volumes of debt extended to graduates who will struggle to earn enough to repay, not because they lack intelligence or effort, but because they have not been apprised sufficiently about the risks they are taking.

As the saying goes, a large pool of loan recipients today, may go ‘a-sorrowing’ in future if the economy does not absorb their skills in sufficient measure.

The starting point should therefore be to encourage students to increase their chances for eligibility by positioning themselves more appropriately for full participation in the future economy through their choice of study before applying for the loans.

By contrast, countries such as Australia, the UK, and Germany—despite different models—have student financing systems that are either income-contingent, strongly vocational, or tightly integrated with labourmarket demand. Nigeria’s approach borrows the form of a loan scheme that does not sufficiently adopt the strategic logic that enhances economic viability.

2. Nigeria’s Economy Would Be Better Served by Prioritising Technical Education Nigeria is not suffering from a shortage of degree holders for the sake of it; it is suffering from a shortage of easily absorbed, productive, employable skills.

Well and contemporarily trained electricians, welders, carpenters, masons, plumbers, fabricators, HVAC technicians, mechatron- ics specialists, sub-sea welders, tool and die technicians, agricultural processors, and renewable-energy technicians are in chronic short supply.

Yet, the loan scheme overwhelmingly favours academic university pathways, rather than technical and vocational education and training (TVET). This is economically and strategically perverse.

Countries that have successfully industri- alised—or re-industrialised—have done so by aggressively resourcing and funding technical education and the assets and facilities required, not by expanding university enrolment in chronically under-resourced universities through student loans.

We must at the same time understand that because virtually all Nigerian universities are struggling with building the necessary capacity to deliver modern, world class education, the global competiveness of most of the degrees that will be earned might still be spongy even within the context of the Nigerian job market.

Federal universities are currently unsus- tainably tethered to government funding allocations and given that the fee structure in Nigerian universities cannot sustain any credible expansion of up to date capacity, the future will be better served by focussing on funding or helping universities build the internal capacity to attract the kind of funds and partnerships, that will be required to bring their facilities up to global standards before loading them up with students. We should learn from systems such as:

• Germany’s dual vocational system

• South Korea’s technical institutes during its industrial take-off

• Singapore’s Institutes of Technical Education (ITE) These systems are not marginal; they are central to national competitiveness.

3. Technical Vocations Are Better Suited to Entrepreneurship and Employment Absorption If Nigeria’s loan scheme is designed to build skills first and not credentials, scarce public capital will be channeled into pathways with enhanced strategic impact, higher, more immediate and more sustainable economic returns. Technical and vocational skills have a critical advantage in a developing economy: they lend themselves to self-employment and small enterprise creation. A trained technician can:

• Start a micro-business

• Absorb informal-sector labor

• Scale into SMEs

• Serve both domestic and regional markets

• Reduce the bleeding of forex in the decidedly significant skilled labour importation quagmire In contrast, academically trained graduates will be forced into a (pseudo?) saturated white-collar labor market, waiting for formal jobs that do not exist at scale.

More damning will be the exportation of those who graduate with more expedient or foreign needed degrees, many of whom the students loan scheme may not have the capacity or administrative industry to pursue for loan repayment.

Countries such as India and Vietnam have increasingly shifted public funding toward skill-based training precisely because it:

• Reduces graduate unemployment

• Shortens time-to-income

• Improves prospects for loan recoverability Nigeria’s loan scheme ignores this reality, thereby increasing default risk while worsening unemployment pressures.

4. Nigeria Leaks More Foreign Exchange on Imported Technical Skills Than Academic Skills One of Nigeria’s most under-discussed economic leakages is foreign exchange spent on importing technical expertise—field engineers, technicians, fabricators, installers, specialist welders, and maintenance specialists for infrastructure, oil and gas, power, construction, and manufacturing.

Not just the building tradesmen from our West African neighbours, Technical personnel fly in from further afield , in droves, serving our oil and gas industries – some on wages close to $1000.00 a day.

The Ministry of Employment and Productivity may serve us well in conducting and publishing some research on the headcount and wages of blue-collar work impatriation into the country.

While Nigerian universities produce graduates in large numbers, the best of whom tend to emmigrate, the country still relies heavily on foreign technical labour because domestic technical capacity is weak. This means Nigeria is:

• Funding academic education domestically

• Exporting the few fit for purpose academic graduates

• Importing needed technical skills at high forex cost

• Paying thrice for the same development gap A student loan scheme that does not deliberately correct this imbalance is not merely inefficient—it will eventually prove to be prodigally counterproductive.

5. Universities Require Far More Capital to meet Global Standards The point that the cost asymmetry and structural funding weaknesses in Nigerian universities must be addressed cannot be over stressed.

This might be a good time to consider partial or total divestment from university ownership as the Federal Government must confront the reality that making Nigerian university graduates globally competitive will require substantial additional funding, as well as the participation of actors that are more adaptable, agile in decision-making and implementation, and capable of innovation beyond the constraints of bureaucracy and political interference that characterise most public university administration systems.

The few successful private universities are successful, in part because they are not encumbered by fee subsidies, rigid budgetary controls and cycle constraints, and cumber- some administrative processes.

Thus, achieving global competitiveness demands significant investment beyond government’s budgetary constraints and spending priorities.

In particular, the delivery of economic wages for faculty, modern laboratories and hostels, updated curricula, robust research infrastructure, continuous faculty retraining, and deep industry partnerships are all capitalintensive and slow to yield returns.

• Dr Sodade (Ph.D., MNSE, MIoD) is the founding partner of Strategic Intent LLP, a business consulting enterprise in Lagos, Nigeria