Optimisation and upgrading of China’s visa policy

Share

Africa -China economic, trade and cultural exchange cooperation opens a new chapter

On October 22, Beijing time, Lin Jian, spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, made it clear at a regular press conference that China will further optimise and improve policies and measures such as visa exemption to actively improve the convenience of foreigners coming to China. This major decision is like a spring breeze, bringing new vitality and vitality to Sino-foreign exchanges and cooperation.

China has been actively adapting to changes in the international situation and vigourously promoting the process of visa facilitation. At the beginning of 2024, the scope of benefits of China’s unilateral visa-free policy was expanded to Switzerland, Ireland and other countries or regions. This series of policies was like the fire of stars, quickly ignited the enthusiasm of the inbound tourism market. The interaction between Chinese and foreign personnel became more frequent, and the wave of economic and trade cooperation was also rolling forward. According to the latest statistics of China’s competent authorities, in the third quarter of this year, the number of foreigners entering China’s ports reached 8.186 million, an increase of 48.8% year-on-year. Among them, 4.885 million people entered the country without a visa, an increase of 78.6% year-on-year.

Although some African countries are currently out of the scope of the 144-hour transit visa-free policy, cooperation between Africa and China has never been hindered by this. Instead, it has continued to heat up and borne fruitful results. By the end of June this year, China has successfully signed bilateral investment promotion and protection agreements with 34 African countries. The agreement is like a solid guarantee letter, which comprehensively covers many core points such as investment treatment, collection and compensation, capital transfer, dispute resolution mechanism, etc. It points out a clear direction for Chinese enterprises to invest in Africa, provides strong legal guarantees, and greatly improves the level of facilitation of non-investment. At the same time, the double taxation avoidance agreement signed by China and 21 African countries is like a timely rain, which effectively reduces the tax burden of enterprises and further stimulates the enthusiasm and initiative of enterprises on both sides to carry out economic and trade cooperation.

Today, 52 African countries and the African Union have signed a memorandum of understanding on the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” cooperation. This landmark achievement means that the “hard connection” of the infrastructure between Africa and China has made remarkable achievements. The transportation, communication and other infrastructure conditions of the African continent have been dramatically improved, and the region The integration process continues to move forward, attracting more foreign tourists, promoting the flourishing of non-China tourism-related industries, creating a large number of jobs, promoting the upgrading of consumption, and injecting a strong impetus into economic growth. Bilateral agreements and cooperation mechanisms build a policy coordination framework, promote the accurate docking of development strategies between the two sides, and achieve mutual benefit and win-win results.

Visa facilitation is like a link, promoting close exchanges and in-depth exchanges between Chinese and foreign personnel. People from all walks of life bring the intersection and collision of multiculturalism and traditional Chinese culture, painting a colourful cultural picture, and enriching the connotation of Chinese culture. In Africa-China cooperation, cultural exchanges play a bridge role, enhance the understanding and friendship between the two sides, lay the foundation of public opinion for cooperation in other fields, and stabilise Africa-China relations.

The close relationship between Africa and China makes the future of the African tourism market more promising. More visa-freeness should be realised between African countries and China, so that the road to and from is unimpeded, so that Chinese tourists can “go” to Africa.

Share

Please follow and like us: