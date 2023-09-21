OPSN, MDAs to Liaise Over Indian Investors’ $14BN Pledge

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and other key members of the Organised Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN) have signified their readiness to work with the Ministeries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government to track Indian investors’ $14 billion investment pledges meant for critical sectors of the country’s economy.

The fund is to be spread across steel, petrochemical, electricity, and agriculture. The move by the OPSN is not unconnected with lack of records regarding such pledges made to former leaders. In particular, the private sector raised burning issues on former President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Sochi, in Russia and Riyadh, in Saudi Arabia, where multi-billion dollar investment pledges were made by investors, without seeing the positive impacts on the economy.

The Director-General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir; President of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Dr. Michael Olawale- Cole; and Vice President; Corporate & Government Relations, Olam Agri Nigeria, Mr. Ade Adefeko, in an interview, unanimously agreed that Indian investors’ plans to commit a substantial sum of $14 billion in direct investments in critical sectors would galvanise Nigeria’s economy in all ramifications.

Specifically, MAN’s Director- General explained that President Bola Tinubu’s visit to India for economic talks and foreign direct investment push at the just concluded G20 summit in New Delhi, India, was a testament to the President’s strong leadership, as acknowledged by other world leaders. According to him, the $14 billion investment pledge is a promise that must be kept and delivered into the country’s economy.

He stated that MAN and other OPSN would work tirelessly with concerned MDAs to visibly ensure that the said amount is domesticated in all the sectors identified by the investors for optimum growth and development of the country’s economy. In his remarks, the LCCI President noted that Nigeria’s invitation to the G20 Summit showed the nation’s strategic importance on the global stage and its capacity as the largest democracy and economy in Africa.

Speaking on the pledges, Olawale-Cole stated that the proposed investments would certainly have positive impacts on job creation, economic development, and diversification of the nation’s economy. Olawale-Cole commended the leadership already shown by President Tinubu at the global stage in the areas of bringing foreign direct investments (FDIs) and infrastructure assistance to Nigeria’s economy, saying this is the true leader.

He said: “However, LCCI would appreciate it if the President’s team would follow the example of India, Saudi Arabia, and China by establishing dedicated websites that provide useful information on investments. “These websites should include details on the areas in which investments are required and the funds needed for each project.

This strategy has the potential to provide global investment opportunities without necessitating excessive or unnecessary physical interactions/movements.” Ade Adefeko explained that it was critical for Nigeria to develop her steel industry for industrial purpose at this period that the Russia-Ukraine conflict is having adverse effects on rising prices of steels at global scene.

He said: “It’s important for you to have your steels development at the forefront of your industrial take-off and India is very strong in that areas. And a lot of these Indians companies that signed the