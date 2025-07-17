OPSN Hails Tinubu For Halting Mandatory Levies, Others Imposed By FRC

The Organised Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN) has commented President BolaTinubu, for the recent decision to halt the implementation of certain provisions of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) Act which imposed financial caps and additional compliance dues on private companies.

The OPSN, comprising NACCIMA, MAN, NECA, NASSI and NASME explained that this action comes as a timely relief to the organized private sector members including the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), many of whom had expressed deep concerns about the financial and administrative burden posed by the mandatory levies and reporting obligations under the current FRC framework.

National President of Nigerian Association of Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), and Chairman of OPSN, Engr. Jani Ibrahim, explained that the OPSN and its stakeholders have been in active dialogue with the Federal Ministry of Industry.

Trade and Investment (FMITI) and other critical agencies, advocating for business-friendly policies that foster enterprise growth, protect jobs, and enhance national productivity.

He said: “We therefore commend the efforts of the Government for this timely decision, which is a proactive and responsive measure that supports the Federal Government’s commitment to improving the ease of doing business and sustaining investor confidence.

“The suspension provides a critical window for stakeholders to revisit the framework and ensure that future implementations of financial reporting obligations are transparent, equitable, and sensitive to the realities and legitimate concerns of Nigerian businesses.”

According to him, the OPSN urged continued engagement between regulatory institutions and the private sector to co-create regulatory policies that drive economic growth without stifling entrepreneurship.

“We remain committed to constructive dialogue and collaboration that will advance Nigeria’s economic transformation agenda,” he added.