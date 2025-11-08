OPS: US Revocation Of Visa Will Cause Mass Disruption

The Government of the United States of America (USA) has revoked about 80,000 non-immigrant visas since the inauguration of the Donald Trump led administration on January 20.

Most of those affected were axed for offences ranging from driving under the influence to assault and theft, a senior State Department official revealed on Wednesday.

These foreign nationals, including a number of Nigerians, were among those caught in a broad review of visa holders linked to criminal and security violations.

Following the news, members of the Organised Private Sector (OPS), have stated that this action could posed a major disruption to the affected members in relation to their assets, businesses, personal properties, investments and families.

Indeed, a statement emanating from the U.S. Department of State said the move forms part of the Trump administration’s commitment to ensuring the safety of Americans.

The statement described the action as “promises made, promises kept,” reaffirming that President Donald Trump “will always put the safety and interests of the American people first.”

According to the department, the affected individuals were involved in various offences such as assault, theft, and driving under the influence (DUI). A breakdown of the figures showed that 16,000 people lost their visas due to DUI, 12,000 for assault, and 8,000 for theft.

Officials added that other visa cancellations were connected to more serious offences including terrorism, support for terrorist activities, threats to public safety, and overstaying permitted visa durations.

U.S. Reaffirms Tough Immigration Stance The State Department stressed that the revocation exercise was part of ongoing efforts to protect U.S. borders and uphold immigration integrity.

It reiterated that the government would continue to take firm action against any foreign nationals who pose risks to national security or public order.

This latest wave of visa cancellations highlights the administration’s hard-line approach toward immigration enforcement and its continued prioritisation of public safety above diplomatic or political considerations.

In an exclusive interview with Saturday New Telegraph, the Director/ Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), one of the key stakeholders in the country’s private sector group, Dr. Muda Yusuf explained that the implications of the mass revocation of visas by the US government is that “Of course, it’s going disrupt a lot of things.

It’s possible some of those people are even in transit, it’s possible some of these people are even in US. It’s going to disrupt the plans of most people, so many people.

“So their personal properties and everything will be affected. I mean this person (Trump) doesn’t care. So, it could affect their assets, it could affect their investments, it could affect their families.

It could affect their businesses. “So, many things will be affected with this visa revocation. Although, he’s saying that it’s for those people whom have committed one offence or another.

Well, that’s neither here nor there. You know how these things can be. So it’s high time we rely less on the US, either as a country or as an individual.