OPS Urges Tinubu To Visit Trump Over Frosty Nigeria-US Relationship

President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs originally scheduled to take effect today (Wednesday) for listed countries have been pushed to start on August 1 This is to give more time for negotiations with trading partners, including Nigeria.

Following the development, members of the Organised Private Sector (OPS) have expressed concerns about President Bola Tinubu’s failure to meet with President Trump in Washington DC in the wake of the uncertainty trailing the reciprocal tariffs, in which Nigeria was given 14 per cent and is also set to get additional 10 per cent following her alignment with the BRICS countries as the ninth official partner.

The private sector group, comprising business membership organisations, namely: Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN); Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA), the Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), Nigerian Association of Small Scale Industrialists (NASSI), and Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), is worried that recent decisions by the Government of the United States (US) slamming 14 per cent tariff on Nigerian products heading to the US, among others were creating bartered business image for Nigeria in all ramifications.

Speaking in an interview with New Telegraph, a former Chairman of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Small and Medium scales Enterprise Group (SMEG), Mr. Jon Tudy Kachikwu; , a former board member of MAN, Dr. Madu , and a former Director-General (DG) of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Dr. John Isemede, all pointed out that Nigeria’s bilateral relationship with the US was facing a litmus test at the moment.

They said there was an urgent need for President Tinubu to lead a high-level delegation to pay courtesy visit to President Trump to give a face-lift to the country’s image internationally, especially in the eyes of Americans.

Kachikwu explained that many Nigerians were still hiding in different places to escape ICE hunting and this is affecting the sales of some Nigerian products in stores and supermarkets in the US. Kachikwu stated that it was time for President Tinubu to visit President Trump and plead for Nigeria on the reciprocity tariff, trade between US and Nigeria, visa ban for Nigeria and others.

Obiora explained that things were falling apart between US and Nigeria’s bilateral relations and it was time for President Tinubu to take a bold step to bolster the trade relationship between the two countries.

Speaking on the intending visa ban on Nigeria, Dr. Isemede explained that the US was an important trade partner to Nigeria and the US Government needed to create a conducive atmosphere for it to happen, as other countries are also looking forward to working with ECOWAS member states.