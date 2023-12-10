OPS To CBN: Fix Customs Duty Rate At 20%l Less Than Official Exchange Rate

…wants Finance Minister, Apex Bank to review recent hike rate

The Organised Private Sector (OPS) on Sunday warned that the recent decision by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to increase the Customs exchange rate from N783 to N952/$ would worsen the already prohibitive production and operating costs for businesses in the country.

A key member of the private sector group, the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) in a statement issued in Lagos, stated that it would also inflict more pain on the citizens, erode profit margins, reduce purchasing power, and put the survival of businesses at an elevated risk.

With this, the OPS is however calling on the CBN and the Coordinating Minister of the Economy to review the increase in the best interest of Nigerian businesses at a period they are being choked with government’s policy summersaults amidst harsh policy reforms.

In particular, the OPS proposed that going forward, CBN should fix the customs duty rate at 20 per cent less than the official exchange rate in light of the prevailing harsh economic conditions.

CPPE’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Muda Yusuf in the release explained that the frequent changes in rates are also creating serious issues of uncertainty for investors and making the international trade process increasingly unpredictable.

Yusuf said: “The CBN had on June 24, 2023, adjusted the exchange rate from N422.30/$ to N589/$. On July 6, it was re-adjusted to N770.88/$, and again on November 14, it was re-adjusted to N783.174/$, and now reviewed to N951.941/$. “Already businesses are contending with an incredibly difficult operating environment arising from severe macroeconomic headwinds.

“The persistent currency depreciation is making access to intermediate products very difficult for manufacturers, energy cost remains very high, purchasing power is weak, investors confidence is declining and consumer confidence is on the downward trend.”

He added, “This is not a good time for the CBN to increase the exchange rate for the computation of import duty and the clearing of cargo by importers. “This review will impact the cost of all imports, including raw materials for manufacturers, pharmaceutical products, machinery, energy products, petroleum products, and, many more.

“This will make a bad situation worse for investors in the economy. It will worsen the misery of the citizens amid an excruciating inflationary condition.”

According to him, trade policy measures should not be subjected to the full vagaries of the philosophy of market forces.

He pointed out that the CBN should allow for a concessionary rate for the computation of import duty to protect the economy and the citizens from the reality of unbearable inflationary pressures.

Yusuf added the recent review will make the cost of importation through official channels even more prohibitive and this may result in the following unintended outcomes.