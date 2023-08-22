OPS seeks reorganisation of CBN, NNPCL for accountability

Following the challenges facing Nigeria’s economy at large, stakeholders in the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) have reached a consensus, urging President Bola Tinubu’s administration to urgently commence reorganisation of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) to improve transparency and accountability. The consensus was reached in a communique at the end of the LCCI’s 2023 Mid-Year Economic Review and Outlook held in Lagos where the stakeholders unanimously agreed that Nigerian economy in the first half of 2023 was quite challenging due to multiple factors. Speaking on the stakeholders’ consensus, the Director-General of LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, explained that the operating environment of NNPCL was somewhat opaque, which is anti-competition. She said that the oil sector would attract the desired investment if the government liberalises fuel import licences and other vital activities in the midstream and downstream.

According to her, the stakeholders also advocated that government should consider the urgent need for an allencompassing economic and fiscal plan, full/ partial divestment of state-owned real estate, improved transport sector, and energy assets as post-election priorities nationally. The stakeholders hinted that government must focus more on assetbased and equity offerings to improve revenue.

She said: “Government should unlock revenue from assets by complementing tax with rent, fees, dividends, and capital gains. Economies that optimize revenue through equities have recently offset the loss from declining commodity prices. “However, the new administration is advised to borrow better to reduce debt costs by issuing a more asset-linked debt than IOUs. The noninterest-bearing debt opportunities should be explored as emerging markets tilt towards project equity financing. “Also, Bureaux De Change (BDCs) should not be referred to as parallel or unofficial markets, because they are officially licensed to trade.” While assessing the country’s first half of the year, the LCCI DG stated: “Although the general elections held in March 2023 were considered relatively peaceful and the transition completed in May, business conditions and operating environment in the first half of the year were essentially difficult due to rising interest rates, inflationary pressures, foreign exchange volatility, and the liberalisation of the downstream sector of the oil and gas industry. As a result, the cost of living has significantly gone up.”

According to her, “the first quarter GDP slowed to 2.31 per cent, primarily driven by growth in the non-oil sector, while the oil sector remained in recession. The country also witnessed a significant decline in foreign direct investments (FDIs), coupled with a high level of public debt stock and concerns for debt sustainability, high unemployment, and poverty levels. “The International Monetary Fund (IMF), in its July 2023 World Economic Outlook (WEO) Update, lowered its growth projection for Nigeria in 2023 to 3.2 per cent from 3.3 per cent in 2022, reflecting security issues in the oil sector, policy risks, and persistently high inflation.”