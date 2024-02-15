OPS: New Customs Exchange Rate’ll Spell Doom for Nigerians

Following the recent decision by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to raise the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) exchange rate for im- portation to N1,356.883 per US dollar from N951.842, a member of the Organised Private Sector (OPS), the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), has warned of devastating effect on businesses across all sectors. The Founder/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Muda Yusuf, is a press statement made available to New Telegraph in Lagos, said that Nigerians should expect further price hike in all commodities amidst the increased customs exchange rate on importation. Already, the multiplier effects are beginning to take place in the economy, with prices of flour skyrocketing forcing prices of bread to shoot up. In addition, price of cement has gone up from N5,500 to N8,500, causing disruptions in build projects.

Consequently, the cement price hike is currently causing stay of actions on some real estate projects and review of contracts relating to building structure in the country. According to him, the apex bank’s move will spelt doom for Nigerian businesses nationally since many businesses are not recovered yet in the country. Yusuf alarmed that the 42.5 per cent increase was the last straw for Nigerian business owners this period. Yusuf said: “Price increments are imminent as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN,). The drastic upward review of the exchange rate for the computation of import duty from N952 to N1357 would have a devastating effect on businesses across all sectors. “This is a whopping 42.5 per xent increase. This is like the last straw.”

He continued: “Businesses are yet to recover from the shocks of the new round of currency devaluation resulting from the sudden unification of the exchange rate which has driven the official exchange rate to about N1550. “It is double jeopardy for the investors across all sectors especially those in the real sector. This action will further fuel inflation as production and operating costs get escalated. “The vulnerable segments of the population will be further impoverished as cost push inflation gets exercebated.” To him, CPPE is appealing to the CBN to reverse this rate hike in the interest of the already impoverished segments of our society and the numerous businesses that are already on the verge of collapse.

The renowned economist said: “The shocks, disruptions and dislocations are of immense proportions. It is even worse that the rates take immediate effect. This is a policy action that is difficult to justify, especially in the context of the multidimensional headwinds that businesses are grappling with.” Speaking of CPPE’s recommendation, the former Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry director general, explained: “The CPPE recommends that, going forward, the determination of the exchange rate for import duty computation should be treated as a fiscal policy matter and located within the remit of the fiscal authorities which is the finance ministry. This is necessary for proper alignment with extant fiscal policies.”